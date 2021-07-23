Why vaccine incentives may not be such a prize after all

At the end of my first visit to a dentist as a kid, Dr. Horiuchi led me to a treasure chest filled with what seemed like the prizes from every box of Trix, Cap’n Crunch, and Lucky Charms ever sold. If not for these reparations for the rest of the appointment, my first visit would probably have been my last. It was only much later that I learned that dentist’s treasure chest was a dangerous game.

Advertisement

Never mind that I don’t drink beer, eat doughnuts, or shop at Market Basket, that my nearest Office Depot location is in Union, New Jersey, and that CVS couldn’t get me on a cruise ship for all the money in the Massachusetts VaxMillions lottery. In the words of Sally in A Charlie Brown Christmas, “All I want is what I have coming to me. All I want is my fair share.”

Yet I couldn’t help wondering if the profusion of immunization swag was an adult version of the phenomenon described by Alfie Kohn in his 1993 book Punished by Rewards: The Trouble with Gold Stars, Incentive Plans, A’s, Praise, and Other Bribes. When I first read Kohn’s book, I assumed he was writing about kids. Now, I realize, he was writing about us all.

Advertisement

“The pervasiveness of proposals to offer bribes for getting vaccinated may reflect just how thoroughly our culture has been marinated in an ethic of artificial inducements — ‘Do this, and you’ll get that,’ " the Boston-based writer explains to me in an e-mail. The problem, he says, is that “the only thing that any reward — or punishment — can produce is temporary compliance, at a substantial cost.”

Kohn says many studies show that people tend to find an action less important if they’re offered an incentive for doing it. So, being offered a bribe to get the vaccine may actually make some people even more disinclined to get one — just as bribing children to read really teaches them that reading must be unpleasant, Kohn says.

Vaccine incentives have had some impact for certain groups, but it’s been limited. In a randomized survey by the UCLA COVID-19 Health and Politics Project, roughly a third of the unvaccinated population said a cash payment would make them more likely to get a shot. Over Memorial Day weekend, Colleen Costello, whose 14-year-old son was the first winner of Ohio’s full ride college scholarship, told NPR, “It definitely influenced our decision to get it in the time frame that we got it.”

But a Boston University study found that Ohio’s program hadn’t appeared to boost vaccination rates in a lasting way, despite a jump the first week after the announcement. And Iwan Barankay of the Wharton School said in a podcast in May that incentives can’t fix issues for those who worry about missing work because of factors including scheduling, financial, and co-morbidity issues.

Advertisement

Kohn adds that if previous studies of incentives are any indication, other people may accept the reward for getting the vaccine, but be less likely to get vaccinated next time. Does that make incentives simply counterproductive, or are they bribes, and those of us accepting them, doing something improper?

“None of the incentives themselves are unethical,” Randy Cohen, The New York Times Magazine’s former ethics columnist, writes to me. (Although, he says, a case might be made against the Krispy Kreme proposition: “You’ll survive COVID then die of obesity.”)

While Cohen finds incentives “disheartening,” he seems more inclined toward the stick than the carrot approach. “I am naive enough to be shocked that vaccinations are not mandatory. We’ve had such requirements for decades for public school kids and for some foreign travel.” Cohen likes the New York Yankees’ policy of separate sections for the vaxxed (with proof required) and the un-vaxxed, adding, “I only hope that the un-vaxxed got crummy seats.”

Along with those concerned with the safety or efficacy of the vaccine, there must be a subset of Americans simply holding out for the biggest payout. I’d also guess there’s a correlation between their motives and those who claim to be undecided up until the day before Election Day: Biden? Trump? Sorry, just can’t make up my mind. Being wooed gives this crowd an exaggerated sense of self-importance. “You need me.” Trouble is, this time, they’re right — we need them.

Advertisement

For some people, doing what is in their own interest, not to mention the interest of loved ones and strangers, is not enough of an incentive. They need the affirmation — the doughnut. I wonder if it’s the same in India, where one of every three deaths from COVID worldwide is reported every day, or if there, perhaps, the vaccine might be its own reward.

Andy Levinsky is a writer for Regis College. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.



