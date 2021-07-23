67-year-old woman dies after apparent medical emergency leads to Easthampton crash

A 67-year-old Chicopee woman died after she suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed on Interstate 91 in Easthampton Friday afternoon, State Police said.
Troopers responding to reports of a one-vehicle crash found a damaged 2011 Honda Accord stopped in the highway’s southbound breakdown lane at about 2 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The Honda was damaged when it struck an object on the side of the road, according to the statement.
Troopers and bystanders provided medical aid to the driver, whom officials did not identify, until Northampton Fire and Rescue arrived, State Police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
The crash is under investigation, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.