67-year-old woman dies after apparent medical emergency leads to Easthampton crash

A 67-year-old Chicopee woman died after she suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed on Interstate 91 in Easthampton Friday afternoon, State Police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a one-vehicle crash found a damaged 2011 Honda Accord stopped in the highway’s southbound breakdown lane at about 2 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The Honda was damaged when it struck an object on the side of the road, according to the statement.