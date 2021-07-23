All lanes of Roosevelt Circle overpass and Interstate 93 south in Medford have reopened to traffic

After several days of making emergency repairs, state transportation officials announced Friday that all lanes on the Roosevelt Circle overpass and Interstate 93 south in Medford were back open to traffic.

The lanes on the overpass opened as of 11:10 a.m. Friday, and all lanes on I-93 southbound reopened by 4:36 p.m. Thursday after work crews made repairs to the overpass that was damaged by a truck on July 19, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“MassDOT is thankful for the patience and understanding of the traveling public during these repairs,” state highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “We will continue to work on the permanent repairs to the overpass and monitor and adjust traffic management as needed in the coming weeks.”