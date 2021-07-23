All lanes of Roosevelt Circle overpass and Interstate 93 south in Medford have reopened to traffic

After several days of making emergency repairs, state transportation officials announced Friday that all lanes on the Roosevelt Circle overpass and Interstate 93 south in Medford were back open to traffic.
The lanes on the overpass opened as of 11:10 a.m. Friday, and all lanes on I-93 southbound reopened by 4:36 p.m. Thursday after work crews made repairs to the overpass that was damaged by a truck on July 19, according to the state Department of Transportation.
“MassDOT is thankful for the patience and understanding of the traveling public during these repairs,” state highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “We will continue to work on the permanent repairs to the overpass and monitor and adjust traffic management as needed in the coming weeks.”
MassDOT officials said some lane width restrictions will be in place until permanent repairs are made, and drivers should expect slowdowns due to the narrowed lane widths in the area of Route 28, the Fellsway and on and off ramps for I-93. The permanent repairs are expected to take several months to complete, officials said.
The Roosevelt Circle overpass was damaged when it was struck by a tractor-trailer at about 3:20 p.m. Monday. The truck, which is owned by Dove Transportation of Lincoln, Ala., was hauling a water clarifying tank and the driver, a 57-year-old Alabama man, is facing a $210 fine, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
“MassDOT intends to hold the trucking company legally and financially responsible for damages and will be reviewing the company’s eligibility for obtaining permits in Massachusetts in the future,” MassDOT officials said in the statement.
