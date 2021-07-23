Ballot positions drawn for Boston’s municipal preliminary election

In the hotly contested mayor’s race, names on the ballot will appear in the following order:

Early Friday afternoon, that election season ritual unfolded inside the Iannella Chamber on City Hall’s 5th floor, as municipal ballot positions for candidates were drawn for the preliminary Sept. 14 election.

It is a decidedly old-school rite of Boston’s municipal elections: Names inside envelopes are placed in a metallic spinning drum, the kind you’d see at a 50/50 fund-raising raffle. The tumbler is turned, an envelope plucked, and a name read aloud.

1) Annissa Essaibi George

2) Richard A. Spagnuolo

3) Andrea Joy Campbell

4) Kim M. Janey

5) Michelle Wu

6) Jon Santiago

7) Robert Cappucci

8) John F. Barros

Campbell, Essaibi George, and Wu are all Boston city councilors. Janey has been the acting mayor since Martin J. Walsh left City Hall in March, but she will be described on the ballot as a “present district city councilor,” a role she technically retains even as she acts as the city’s executive.

Santiago, a state representative from the South End, has dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the ballot. Barros is a former economic development chief for the city. Spagnuolo and Cappucci are considered longshot candidates.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Lou DiNatale, a longtime political analyst and veteran Massachusetts pollster, said a lot of “low-information” voters would have to turn out to the polls for the ballot order to have “even a marginal effect.”

He doubted that would be the case in this mayoral race, as many of the candidates are well-known, and, he said, Bostonians who take the time to vote in city elections likely have chosen their candidate before they even look at the ballot.

“There are a ton of statistics that No. 1 has a very slight advantage with people who don’t know many people in the race,” he said.

For the down-ballot races, some of which will be quite crowded in this September’s preliminary election, the order could matter more, he said. But if the ballot order was really a significant issue in campaigns, people would be fighting over it, said DiNatale.

“It’s very slight,” he said.

A June poll conducted by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe showed Wu and Janey pulling ahead of the rest of the pack the race. In the poll, Wu garnered 23.4 percent support, Janey 21.6 percent, Essaibi George 14.4 percent, while Campbell had 10.8 percent. Barros polled at under 2 percent.

The drawing drew a crowd of about 30, including journalists, campaign supporters, and a few political candidates, including Domingos DaRosa and Althea Garrison, both of whom are running for at-large council positions.

Election officials aim to proofread and send the ballot to the printer by the end of the next week, and the city should start to receive them the following week.

The councilor at-large field includes 17 candidates on the preliminary ballot; eight will advance to the general. The District 4 city council preliminary contest will feature nine names on the ballot, District 6 will have three, District 7 will have eight, and District 9 will have three. The top two vote-getters in the district council races move on to the general.

