Four people arrested after police find guns and drugs at gathering in Jenney Plaza

Officers spotted the group while they were on patrol in the neighborhood in response to numerous robberies in the McKinley Square area, police said.

Sixianaliz Guzman, 22, of Roxbury; Filsdyn Modan, 25, of Somerville; Kadir Tirmizey, 26, of Saugus; and Shanna Nyelle, 21, of Boston, were among a group of 12 people who had gathered near four “no trespassing” signs in the plaza at 3:23 a.m., police said in a statement.

Four people were arrested after police allegedly recovered guns and drugs while investigating a group congregating in Jenney Plaza in downtown Boston early Friday morning, police said.

Police had issued a warning about the spate of robberies near Faneuil Hall on Thursday, saying the thieves targeted men, took cellphones and wallets, and had assaulted some of their victims.

The officers approached the group and discovered a loaded .22 caliber Rohm RG10 revolver and a Glock 19 handgun that was missing its trigger assembly inside Guzman’s backpack, police said.

They also allegedly found a .22 caliber Ruger MKII handgun inside Modan’s backpack, and a large plastic bag of marijuana, a smaller bag of cocaine, a digital scale, and $479 cash inside a bag Tirmizey was carrying, police said. Nyelle was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Woburn District Court for larceny over $1,200.

The eight others at the scene were released and will be summonsed for to court for trespassing, police said.

Guzman and Modan will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and trespassing. Tirmizey will be charged with possession with intent to distribute class B and D drugs, police said. Nyelle will be arraigned for her existing warrant and will be charged additionally with trespassing.

