GoFundMe removes fundraiser for suspended Providence officer

PROVIDENCE — GoFundMe, the online fundraising platform, has removed a fundraiser for a suspended Providence cop and will refund the money raised so far to the donors.

Kelsi Gantt, communications manager for GoFundMe, said in an email Thursday that the fundraiser for Officer Patrick Hourahan violated the site’s terms of service. GoFundMe did not respond to follow-ups about what terms of service the fundraiser violated. It had raised at least $20,000 at last check, from donors including a number of Providence police officers.

Hourahan was suspended for 10 days without pay for escalating a situation in South Providence late last month. Police had responded to Sayles Street for a report of loud music and a dispute between families who live there. Police pepper sprayed a group of people in the ensuing melee. Though police said the use of pepper spray was justified, the city’s leadership determined that Hourahan’s comments afterward — “Who wants some more?” he shouted — were not.