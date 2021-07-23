GoFundMe removes fundraiser for suspended Providence officer

PROVIDENCE — GoFundMe, the online fundraising platform, has removed a fundraiser for a suspended Providence cop and will refund the money raised so far to the donors.
Kelsi Gantt, communications manager for GoFundMe, said in an email Thursday that the fundraiser for Officer Patrick Hourahan violated the site’s terms of service. GoFundMe did not respond to follow-ups about what terms of service the fundraiser violated. It had raised at least $20,000 at last check, from donors including a number of Providence police officers.
Hourahan was suspended for 10 days without pay for escalating a situation in South Providence late last month. Police had responded to Sayles Street for a report of loud music and a dispute between families who live there. Police pepper sprayed a group of people in the ensuing melee. Though police said the use of pepper spray was justified, the city’s leadership determined that Hourahan’s comments afterward — “Who wants some more?” he shouted — were not.
Another officer, Sgt. Gregory Paolo, retired in the wake of comments caught on body camera footage in which he referred to a person as a “she-male.” Officer Wilkens Georges faces summary punishment, which means something less than a two-day suspension, for actions that police determined were “a bit aggressive.”
A GoFundMe for one of the families involved in the Sayles Street incident is still live, and has raised just under $15,000 as of Friday. They are planning to hold a fundraiser Friday to highlight what they say are racist attacks and abuse in the wake of the incident.
Critics of the police celebrated the takedown of Hourahan’s fundraiser. The union representing Providence officers, meanwhile, said it was “a shame.”
“Criminals can have GoFundMe pages for their legal costs, but a law enforcement officer who did his job in accordance with his training is a no no,” Michael Imondi, the FOP Lodge No. 3′s president, said in a written statement.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.