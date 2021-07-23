Gorbea criticizes McKee over order on in-person public meetings

“It’s appalling,” Gorbea said Friday. “What should have happened is that the order should have been extended, with COVID cases rising as we are seeing, and the unpredictability in the future of what’s happening with the pandemic.”

Gorbea, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2022, said the executive order should have been extended through Sept. 1 so public officials would continue meeting remotely amid recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

PROVIDENCE — Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is questioning Governor Daniel J. McKee’s decision to let an executive order expire on Friday, forcing public bodies to start meeting in person again.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island has risen to 41.3 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days – up from 11 cases per 100,000 at the beginning of July, according to state Health Department data.

McKee’s office declined to respond to Gorbea’s statements on Friday. But press secretary Alana O’Hare noted that while the executive order has expired, the governor has recommended that public bodies continue to livestream their meetings.

During a news conference earlier this week, McKee said noted that the executive order on public meetings would expire Friday, saying, “In all considerations, we are trying to decrease the executive orders, not increase them or keeping them going.”

McKee said livestreaming is not expensive, and Cumberland offered livestreaming when he was mayor because he thought access to public meetings was important.

“I would encourage every municipality to do the same if they haven’t already done so,” he said. “We would certainly help any municipality right now that is maybe struggling on that technology to help them make that happen.”

McKee, a Democrat who took office in March when former Governor Gina M. Raimondo became US Commerce Secretary, had extended previous orders that lifted prohibitions on remote meetings because of the pandemic.

“This means public bodies in Rhode Island must return to meeting in-person in accordance with the Open Meetings Act,” the secretary of state’s notice said. “Virtual or teleconference public meetings will no longer be allowed. Some public bodies may still offer a livestream of their meetings for viewing purposes only.”

In an interview, Gorbea said that if she had been governor, she would have had a conversation with the legislature about extending the period of remote meetings even further than Sept. 1. She noted that in June, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed a law authorizing public bodies to continue participating in meetings remotely through April 1, 2022.

“This issue is twofold,” Gorbea said. “Pretending like there is not concern in the future around this pandemic is foolhardy. But put that aside – we have the technology that makes government activities more transparent to the public.”

Gorbea acknowledged that public bodies may continue allowing the public to view and participate in public meetings remotely after the executive order expires. It’s only the public bodies that must meet in person.

But she said some public bodies will drop the remote access and participation the minute they aren’t required to provide it, and she said it’s better to have one statewide standard.

“We need to have leadership in our state that accepts the fact that these are different times and that moves forward recognizing the changing landscape of the pandemic and technology,” Gorbea said.

With the executive order expiring, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s said it has received inquiries from public officials about how to proceed.

“After the Executive Order expires, meetings of public bodies must conform to the requirements of the Open Meetings Act,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday. “However, many public bodies and individuals have questions related to returning to in-person meetings, particularly considering the widespread adoption of technologies and platforms that facilitate virtual access and participation.”

So Nerohna’s office issued written guidance clarifying that:

Members of the public body must attend meetings in person

Members of the public must be permitted to attend open meetings in person

Public bodies may livestream their meetings to the public

Public bodies may permit members of the public to participate remotely in open meetings

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.