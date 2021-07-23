Man arraigned on attempted murder charge after firing shots in Gill

A 64-year-old man was arraigned on charges including armed assault with intent to murder after a shooting incident in Gill early Thursday morning, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said.

Wesley Johnson, of Gill, was arraigned later Thursday in Greenfield District Court on charges that also included assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.