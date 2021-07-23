Man-made pollution not source of foul smell, sheen, and dead fish in Charles and Stop rivers, DEP says

After two days of scouring where the Charles and Stop rivers meet, the Department of Environmental Protection concluded man made pollution was not the source of foul smell, sheen on the water, and dead fish, the agency said Friday.

“MassDEP was back out to that area [Thursday] to try to determine the source of the contamination, but did not find any release of hazardous materials or any kind of man-made discharge to the river,’' DEP spokesman Ed Coletta wrote in an e-mail Friday.

But what was responsible for the odor, the sheen on the water, and the fish kill was not determined by DEP. However, the Charles River Watershed Association advanced an answer of their own.