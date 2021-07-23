Man-made pollution not source of foul smell, sheen, and dead fish in Charles and Stop rivers, DEP says

After two days of scouring where the Charles and Stop rivers meet, the Department of Environmental Protection concluded man made pollution was not the source of foul smell, sheen on the water, and dead fish, the agency said Friday.
“MassDEP was back out to that area [Thursday] to try to determine the source of the contamination, but did not find any release of hazardous materials or any kind of man-made discharge to the river,’' DEP spokesman Ed Coletta wrote in an e-mail Friday.
But what was responsible for the odor, the sheen on the water, and the fish kill was not determined by DEP. However, the Charles River Watershed Association advanced an answer of their own.
“Our science team measured very low dissolved oxygen levels, which is likely the cause of the dead fish and terrible smell,” the association posted on its Twitter account Friday.
The association directed blame for the change in conditions to recent wave of rainy days and the resulting stormwater runoff flowing into the rivers.
“Low oxygen levels in the river can be attributed to all of the heavy rain and #stormwater #pollution entering the river in the last few weeks,” the association concluded. “Excess nutrients and pollutants flowing into the river are destructive to the ecosystem and starve wildlife of necessary oxygen.”
Both the DEP and the association were alerted Wednesday about the adverse conditions by people traveling along the Charles River between Medfield and Natick.
