New England news in brief

Boston police are investigating after red paint was found smeared across several names on the Vietnam War Memorial in the Fenway area. The vandalism was reported Thursday a little after 4 p.m., according to a Boston 311 report . The memorial, located in the Veterans Memorial Park, lists the names of local veterans who died during the conflict in Vietnam between 1962 and 1975. Crews were trying to clean the red paint off on Friday morning. “It is repugnant that anyone would vandalize a memorial meant to honor those who made the Supreme Sacrifice for our country,” Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, a retired Navy veteran, said in an e-mail Friday. “I am disgusted by these unconscionable acts and troubling patterns of vandalism that we have witnessed in the city at our veterans memorials in recent years,” he said. “Thank you to the Parks Department for cleaning the memorial, and to the Boston Police for investigating this heinous incident.”

Four arrested after police find guns and drugs at gathering

Four people were arrested after police allegedly recovered guns and drugs while investigating a group congregating downtown early Friday, police said. Sixianaliz Guzman, 22, of Roxbury; Filsdyn Modan, 25, of Somerville; Kadir Tirmizey, 26, of Saugus; and Shanna Nyelle, 21, of Boston, were among a group of 12 who had gathered near four “no trespassing” signs in Jenney Plaza at 3:23 a.m., police said in a statement. Officers spotted the group while they were on patrol in response to numerous robberies in the McKinley Square area, police said. The officers approached the group and discovered that Guzman and Modan both had handguns in their backpacks and Tirmizey’s bag contained marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale, and $479 cash, police said. Nyelle was arrested on an outstanding warrant for larceny over $1,200. The eight others were released and will be summonsed to court for trespassing. Guzman and Modan will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and trespassing. Tirmizey will be charged with possession with intent to distribute class B and D drugs, police said. Nyelle will be arraigned for her existing warrant and charged with trespassing.

SHELBURNE

State Police find 3,100 heroin bags in cereal box

A Massachusetts state trooper seized 3,100 bags of heroin stashed in a cereal box during a recent traffic stop. State Police said Thursday that Trooper Scott Boutell pulled over an SUV for having improper auxiliary lights and an illegal handwritten license plate at around 12:30 a.m. on July 16. He determined the driver, Justin Butchino, 31, of Springfield, Vt., had a suspended license and could not provide proof of registration or ownership of the vehicle. A vehicle search ultimately turned up a Frosted Flakes box filled with 3,100 bags of heroin, two additional bundles of heroin, a bag of fentanyl, a bag of crack cocaine, and a bag of crystal methamphetamine. The drugs and related paraphernalia, such as a glass pipe and a used syringe, were found on or near Butchino and his passenger, Justin Gilliam, 36, of Springfield, Vt. The two face a range of drug charges and are expected to appear in Greenfield District Court later. It couldn’t be immediately determined if either had a lawyer. (AP)

GREENWICH, Conn.

Former police officer sentenced on gun charge

A former Greenwich police officer has been sentenced to six months in prison on charges he acquired guns and transferred them to a known felon. Joseph Ryan, who retired as a sergeant in July 2019, apologized as he was sentenced Thursday in federal court in New Haven. “I’m very sorry for my behavior. I’ve disgraced myself and my family,” Ryan, 58, said in comments reported by Hearst Connecticut Media. In April 2019, Ryan acquired guns from the Ansonia police department that he later gave to his heroin dealer, who also was a convicted felon, according to court papers. He was not acting in his capacity as a police officer when he obtained the guns, officials said. A defense attorney, Phil Russell, said Ryan had an inability to control addictions and made a terrible mistake. He said Ryan was introduced to opiates after shoulder surgery in 2012 and was a heroin addict for years while working as a police officer. Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance in April. (AP)





MARLBORO, Vt.

Marlboro Music Festival to buy idled Vermont college campus

The Marlboro Music Festival has reached an agreement to buy the campus of the now-closed Marlboro College in Vermont, ending a year of uncertainty over the future of the campus. Marlboro Music board of trustees chair Christopher Serkin said Thursday they came to an agreement with Democracy Builders Fund, which bought the campus following the closure of Marlboro College. The deal includes a settlement with the organization Type 1 Civilization, which has been engaged with Democracy Builders in a dispute over ownership. The purchase price for the 533-acre campus was not released. Serkin said the three parties would be working together to obtain any necessary approvals and he said he looked forward “to a swift transfer of the property.” “The amount we paid was what we felt was necessary for ensuring that the property remains intact, preserved and protected for our continuing summer program and other cultural, educational, community and conservation purposes moving forward,” Serkin said in an e-mail to the Brattleboro Reformer. (AP)

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine residents can register to vote online

Maine residents soon will be able to register to vote via a secure online portal. Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, has signed a proposal passed by the Maine Legislature that proponents said will expand voting access. Democratic Representative Teresa Pierce proposed the law, which goes into effect in November 2023. Pierce said Friday that the new law will “modernize our voter registration system while prioritizing accessibility and security.” The Maine Department of the Secretary of State will implement the new law. (AP)