Police investigating vandalism of Vietnam War Memorial in Fenway neighborhood

Boston police are investigating after red paint was found smeared across several names on the Vietnam War Memorial in the Fenway area.
The vandalism was reported Thursday a little after 4 p.m., according to a Boston 311 report.
The memorial, located in the Veterans Memorial Park, lists the names of local veterans who died during the conflict in Vietnam between 1962 and 1975.
Crews were trying to clean the red paint off on Friday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 617-343-4248.
