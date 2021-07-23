fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigating vandalism of Vietnam War Memorial in Fenway neighborhood

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 23, 2021, 41 minutes ago
A City of Boston DPW worker cleans the Vietnam War Memorial in the Fenway area.
A City of Boston DPW worker cleans the Vietnam War Memorial in the Fenway area.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston police are investigating after red paint was found smeared across several names on the Vietnam War Memorial in the Fenway area.

The vandalism was reported Thursday a little after 4 p.m., according to a Boston 311 report.

The memorial, located in the Veterans Memorial Park, lists the names of local veterans who died during the conflict in Vietnam between 1962 and 1975.

Crews were trying to clean the red paint off on Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 617-343-4248.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

