Saturday’s weather looks amazing. The same can't be said for Sunday

The satellite loop below shows some building cumulus clouds which eventually could produce a couple of showers and a rumble or two of thunder is not out of the question. I think it’s a 50/50 chance as to whether or not Greater Boston will see any rain before mid-evening.

Friday began with sunshine but will finish with clouds and a few showers as low pressure will rotate down south from Canada.

Let’s get into the details of the weekend forecast, which looks amazing on Saturday but unfortunately will not continue into Sunday.

High pressure is going to build in from the north to start the weekend and this means a stunning day. It will be cool at sunrise, you can keep the windows open Friday night.

Sunrise temperatures Saturday will be comfortable. NOAA

Temperatures will start the day at comfortable levels, rising into the 70s and approaching 80 degrees in the afternoon.

I expect wall-to-wall sunshine, with no chance of any precipitation and the lowest levels of humidity.

Highs Saturday will reach near 80 in most places, cooler on Cape. NOAA

If you want to head to the beach on Saturday the tide will be high around noon which puts it low six hours before and six hours after. Water temperatures are around 70 degrees, which is above average, but there is a cooler-than-average patch of water off Nantucket.

A look at global water temperatures: Water off the coast of New England is significantly warmer than average again this month. NOAA

Another weather system approaches on Sunday and this one’s going to bring back that humidity and cloudiness. It looks to me like most of the shower activity will arrive a few hours after sunrise.

If the system speeds up, the rain will arrive a little bit earlier, though there’s also the chance that we can get through the entire morning dry before the showers. The rain that eventually arrives is not going to be particularly heavy rain but it will be widespread enough that it’s just going to get everything wet and make it not the best day to be outside.

The amount of daylight continues to shrink with the gap between sunrise and sunset getting smaller. This weekend and next weekend are the last two with 8 p.m. or later sunsets. By the time we get to that first weekend in August, the sun will be going down before 8 p.m. as the speed of light loss continues to increase.

But no matter: There is still over a month of meteorological summer ahead with plenty of beach days and summertime fun!