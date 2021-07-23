Sayles Street family says they’ve been harassed after June police incident

Taffii Moore, who lives on Sayles Street with her family, said Friday that since going public with their account of the incident, they’ve gotten disturbing anonymous phone calls and messages, including some referring to her children as animals and others insulting her grandchildren. She has also objected to media coverage of the incident by the right-wing radio host John DePetro and a local blog.

PROVIDENCE — The family that accused Providence police of excessive force in an incident a month ago say they’ve been the target of racist abuse, police indifference about their safety, and now arson.

At a news conference outside her house Friday, Moore said she wants the harassment to stop and, separately, for the police to apologize over the incident.

“All of this has been a lot of the last month for my family,” Moore said.

Three police officers faced consequences for their actions in the melee, which started with a dispute among neighbors and ended hours later after every available officer in the city had responded to the scene in South Providence. Sgt. Gregory Paolo retired in the wake of an investigation into disparaging comments he made on a body cam video; Officer Patrick Hourahan was suspended for two days for escalating the situation; and Officer Wilkens Georges faces summary punishment, which means less than a two day suspension, for actions that police deemed aggressive.

City officials said Thursday that their review of the incident was complete and that they were satisfied police otherwise used appropriate force, including using pepper spray to try to control a volatile situation. They had responded to the area 42 times in the past year and a half.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré said that contrary to some claims, police did not intentionally pepper spray young children during the incident in June. Police body cam footage did not corroborate early accounts from some activists that police had attacked and brutally beaten, without warning, more than 20 children, from 1 year old to 17 years old.

Five people, including four juveniles, were arrested.

To Moore, there had been no accountability. Moore’s fiance, Raymond Lee, said they also want the police to drop the charges against their children.

Separately, Lee said he was put on administrative leave from his job as a RIPTA driver without explanation about a week after they went public.

Also, several nights ago, a fire broke out in the bushes outside their home. Moore’s family said an accelerant was used in the fire, which one of Moore’s children put out; Paré, the safety commissioner, said authorities are investigating and will hold anyone responsible for the fire accountable.

Moore said city authorities haven’t been receptive to her concerns about her safety after the incident. A GoFundMe has raised about $15,000 for their family, which has needed to help fund relocating her at a hotel for periods during the past month, she said.

“I haven’t heard nothing from nobody,” Moore said, “except from my community.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.