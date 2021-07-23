Student, two Boston police officers injured following fight on school bus

A student and two Boston police officers were injured after police responded to a fight on a Boston Public Schools bus carrying students in Jamaica Plain Friday morning, police said.

The fight broke out on the bus in the area of 245 Centre St. and police were notified about 8 a.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, department spokesman.

The school bus was carrying students in third through eighth grade, according to Xavier Andrews, director of communications for Boston Public Schools.