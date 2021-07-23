What if instead of shark ‘attacks’ we called them ‘bites’ or ‘incidents’? Two Australian states are doing just that

“Such language creates a one-dimensional perception of these events and makes protecting threatened shark species more difficult,” said Christopher Pepin-Neff, a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney in a 2011 Slate article . “After all, why care about an animal that wants to eat us?”

Following the run-in, fatal or not, local officials and media often bill the encounter as an “attack” — language that often drives home the inherent assumption that sharks are mindless, man-eating monsters.

On the rare and unwelcome occasion that a shark encounters a human — be it off the shores of the Outer Cape or the beaches of Australia — scientists say the shark almost always bites the person by mistake, thinking they’re a seal or another prey.

It’s that kind of messaging that’s beginning to spark a wave of change when talking about and reporting on the tragic and sometimes-fatal moments where human meets shark.

Two Australian states — Queensland and New South Wales — are moving away from using the term “attack” and instead using other words, such as “bite,” to describe run-ins between people and sharks.

Nick Whitney, a senior scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, said a few years ago the American Elasmobranch Society issued a call for journalists to use the term “bites” rather than “attacks.” The AES is a non-profit organization focused on the study of sharks, skates, and rays.

“This was for purposes of accuracy (many – if not most bites are accidental or ‘investigatory bites’ and are not reflective of an attack) and also to avoid sensationalizing these interactions in a way that exaggerates their risk and prevalence,” Whitney said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Jon F. Dodd, executive director Atlantic Shark Institute in Wakefield, RI, said he can see both sides of the issue. On the one hand, if you hear the phrase “shark attack,” you immediately know a person was injured by a shark. Other words, such as an “encounter” or “incident,” don’t convey as much information and can leave a lot of room for interpretation.

“If it’s an ‘encounter’ what does that mean?” Dodd said. “Does it mean someone saw a shark, or did it swim past them? If I’m a parent bringing my family to the beach, clarity is important.”

But Dodd also agrees the word “attack” doesn’t accurately portray most situations where a person is bitten by a shark.

“I’m all for more specificity,” Dodd said. “In my opinion, it would depend upon the circumstances. When you have a great white attack a swimmer dressed in all scuba gear, and they look very much like a seal...did that shark attack that person? Technically no, they misidentified the person. It’s a case of mistaken identity.”

He added: “If sharks really wanted to eat people, we couldn’t go into the water.”

Dodd said the word “attack” sounds like “an evil intentional act,” which, when it comes to shark bites, simply isn’t the case.

“Let’s give sharks a break,” Dodd said. “They’re not villains or man-eaters. They’re opportunistic feeders.”

Dodd said the public also needs to be educated more about sharks and the important role they play in the ecosystem. When you look at the statistics, humans pose a much bigger danger to sharks than vice versa.

“On average, five people die every year from sharks, yet we kill 100 million sharks every year,” Dodd said. “We’re not talking about a fair fight here.”

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.