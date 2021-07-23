In the Capitol, the Delta variant spreads partisanship

The Delta variant has reached Capitol Hill, but a common enemy has only made recriminations and anger worse between the two political parties. Republicans, caught between a political base that is often resistant to vaccination and an imperative to save the lives of their voters, point their fingers at Democrats and blame them, without evidence, for covering up the virus’s origins.

WASHINGTON — Breakthrough coronavirus cases have emerged in multiple offices in Congress, including the speaker’s. The line for in-house testing snakes through a long corridor and into a visitors’ center atrium. The Capitol’s doctor has warned of the possible return of a mask mandate.

Advertisement

Democrats fault Republicans who have done little to push back against vaccine skeptics in their ranks and even now are soft-pedaling their calls for people to take the shot.

“We’ve got people here who’ve refused to get vaccinated and are actually discouraging others to get vaccinated,” said Representative Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat representing the Worcester region. “The Republican Party no longer lives in reality. It’s pathetic.”

For much of the vaccinated nation, the coronavirus resurgence is somewhere else. In states such as Vermont, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, where at least 84 percent of the adults have had one shot or two, surges in Alabama, Florida, Missouri, and Arkansas are far away.

But the Capitol is one of the few places in America where red and blue mingle almost daily — and resentment is high.

“Congress is like a nationwide convention every single day,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland. He has begun wearing a mask again, though he is fully vaccinated. “There are people who have come from every corner, hamlet, and precinct of the country. It’s a petri dish for the development of political ideas but also plagues.”

Republicans point out that the most recent high-profile carriers of the current plague were Democrats, Texas legislators who fled Austin to stop passage of a measure restricting voting. Six of them — all of whom said they were vaccinated — then tested positive and are suspected of infecting a senior aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The aide, also vaccinated, is mildly symptomatic.

Advertisement

“I think that you as the press have a responsibility to ask questions of the Democrats as well,” Representative Ronny Jackson, Republican of Texas, snapped Thursday when he and other Republican doctors were asked how many in their conference had been vaccinated. “How many of the Democrats are willing to say whether or not they’ve been vaccinated? What about the Texas delegation from the Texas House, including the six that tested positive?”

After a reporter pointed out that 100 percent of House Democrats and all of the legislators had said they were vaccinated, Jackson, a former White House physician known for his glowing reviews of then-President Trump’s health, accused them of lying.

It is still unclear how many Republicans in the House and Senate are vaccinated, as many of them have refused to say one way or the other.

Congress’ attending physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, indicated that some remained unprotected when he pleaded this week with lawmakers in a memorandum: “The Delta variant is a severe threat. I urge unvaccinated individuals to come for vaccination at any time.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

In regions with low vaccination rates, hospitalizations from COVID are spiking again

MIAMI — A month ago, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted at two University of Florida hospitals in Jacksonville was down to 14. Now more than 140 people are hospitalized with the virus, a tenfold increase over five weeks — and the highest number of COVID patients this system has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Nationally, hospitalizations remain relatively low, nowhere near earlier peaks of the pandemic. But in some regions with lagging vaccination rates and rising virus cases — such as northeast Florida, southwest Missouri, and southern Nevada — the highly contagious Delta variant has flooded intensive care units and COVID wards.

Experts hoped hoped to avoid this predicament because the people contracting the infection tend to be younger and healthier.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Dr. Leon Haley Jr., chief executive of UF Health Jacksonville. “Each day we continue to go up. There’s no sense of when things are going to curtail themselves. People are stretched thin.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Arkansas, Ohio governors hope full FDA approval of vaccines will encourage holdouts

LITTLE ROCK — As US regulators weigh giving the final stamp of approval for certain COVID-19 vaccines, governors in states hard hit by the pandemic hope the move will help persuade the many holdouts in their states to finally get the shot.

The governors of Arkansas and Ohio — where cases and hospitalizations are climbing — have appealed publicly in recent days for full approval, saying it would help combat vaccine hesitancy and could also clear the way for more businesses to require their employees to be inoculated.

Advertisement

It’s a topic that Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has confronted as he holds town halls throughout Arkansas, which leads the nation in new cases per capita but has one of the lowest vaccination rates. Only about 35 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

“Anytime you have low vaccination rates, you want to eliminate every objection that people have, and one of the objections that’s been expressed is that this is only approved under emergency use authorization,” said Hutchinson, who also recently took over as chairman of the National Governors Association.

All three vaccines authorized for use in the country went through a fast-track approval process — but that didn’t skip the normal massive testing required of any vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval, and a Pfizer decision is expected soon.

The Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, was asked by a Senate committee this week about people hesitant to get a vaccine that wasn’t fully approved.

“We did not cut any corners,” she replied. “Compared to other vaccines they’d be looking at, these have really gotten the full-court press as far as evaluation and study.”

In Ohio, with less than half the population vaccinated, Republican Governor Mike DeWine has been exhausting every avenue to get shots in people’s arms. The state recently completed a five-week $1 million lottery drawing for adults or a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university for those under 18 who receive their first COVID-19 shot.

Advertisement

DeWine urges full FDA approval to appease a segment of the unvaccinated community who might budge.

“That is one of the stated reasons that we hear most often from people who are not getting vaccinated,” DeWine said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

‘Folks are supposed to have common sense’: Alabama governor says unvaccinated residents to blame for rise in COVID cases

When asked what more could be done to encourage Alabama residents to get their coronavirus vaccine amid the latest spike in infections, Republican Governor Kay Ivey had run out of ideas.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” the governor told a reporter in Birmingham on Thursday. “Folks (are) supposed to have common sense.”

She did, however, have one message for her state, which has the lowest rate of vaccinations in the country: “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

WASHINGTON POST

Delta variant driving third virus wave in Mexico

A third coronavirus wave fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant is battering two of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations on opposite coasts, Los Cabos in the Pacific and Cancun on the Caribbean.

In Cancun, cases have soared to a point where the Hard Rock hotel has set aside two floors for guests with symptoms. Some hotels say they offer discounts for those in quarantine until they’re no longer contagious.

In Baja California Sur, where Los Cabos is located, authorities are again rushing to add beds to strained hospitals, which reached 75 percent capacity last week before improving to 62 percent on Thursday. Beaches in the town of La Paz were ordered closed, though local media show many ignoring the order.

Since Mexico hasn’t limited who can fly during the pandemic, both domestic and international tourists have flocked to the resort areas.

BLOOMBERG NEWS



