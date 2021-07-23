In Singapore, 75 percent of COVID infections are among vaccinated people, report says

Vaccinated individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus showed either mild symptoms or none at all, Singapore’s health ministry reported, according to Reuters.

About 44 percent of the 1,096 locally transmitted infections in the past 28 days in Singapore were among people who had been fully vaccinated and 30 percent were among those partially vaccinated. About 25 percent of cases were among unvaccinated individuals, according to the report.

Vaccinated individuals accounted for three-quarters of Singapore’s COVID-19 infections in the past four weeks, the latest numbers showing the potential for the disease — and in particular the highly contagious Delta variant — to spread even among those who’ve been inoculated against it, according to a report by Reuters on Friday.

Among those who were not vaccinated, seven people required oxygen and another was in critical condition in intensive care, according to Reuters.

Singapore, where 75 percent of the population is vaccinated, has been distributing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as part of its national vaccination program, Reuters reported.

The data out of Singapore comes as coronavirus infections among vaccinated individuals, known as “breakthrough” cases, climb on Cape Cod and in Cambridge, prompting leaders in some communities to urge visitors and residents to wear masks.

On Wednesday, Cambridge officials reported that vaccinated individuals make up 42 percent of the 83 new COVID-19 cases this month.

Earlier this week, Boston’s Public Health Commission urged residents, whether vaccinated or not, to get tested if they’ve recently traveled to Provincetown, where cases have shot up in the middle of the busy tourist season. Provincetown officials this week reported 132 COVID-19 cases between July 1 and July 16 and said a “vast majority” of those cases were among vaccinated people, who suffered mild symptoms.

Cases are also climbing in Newton, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller told residents in a community newsletter Friday. The town reported 27 new coronavirus cases in the last week, up from 12 new cases the week before.

“Our Health and Human Services Department is keeping a close eye on the data,” Fuller said in message to residents. “Newton, like the rest of Massachusetts, is experiencing an uptick in infections. We are thankfully not seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.”

About 6,000 Newton residents remain eligible to get a vaccine but have not done so, Fuller said, citing state data. About 74 percent of Newton residents were vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Breakthrough cases have so far been rare among vaccinated people in Massachusetts. As of July 17, the state’s health department reported 4,814 breakthrough cases, about 0.1 percent of vaccinated residents.

Although COVID-19 vaccines do no prevent infection, health officials continue to emphasize that vaccines can protect individuals from severe symptoms and hospitalization.









