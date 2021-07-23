Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe

Pelosi spoke of the “solemn responsibility” before them and raised her water glass to Cheney, a daughter of the former vice president and the sole Republican in the room.

Democratic lawmakers and the Republican congresswoman were gathered in the House speaker’s office as the group prepared for the first session of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“Let us salute Liz for her courage,” she said, according to a person familiar with the gathering who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Politics often creates unlikely alliances, the odd-couple arrangements between would-be foes who drop their differences to engage on a common cause.

But the emerging partnership between Pelosi and Cheney is remarkable, if not astonishing, as the longtime political adversaries join forces to investigate what happened the day then-President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

Rarely has there been a meeting of the minds like this — two of the strongest women on Capitol Hill, partisans at opposite ends of the political divide — bonding over a shared belief that the truth about the insurrection should come out and those responsible held accountable. They believe no less than the functioning of America's democracy is on the line.

“Nothing draws politicians together like a shared enemy,” said John Pitney, a former Republican staffer and professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College.

The committee will hold its first hearing next week, and the stakes of the Pelosi-Cheney alliance have never been higher. The panel will hear testimony from police officers who battled the Trump supporters that day at the Capitol. The officers have portrayed the hourslong siege as hardly a gathering of largely peaceful demonstrators, as some Republicans claim, but rather a violent mob trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election.

As their new partnership unfolds, the risks and rewards have an uneven flow. Pelosi benefits more politically from drawing Cheney to her side, giving the committee’s investigation the big-name bipartisan stamp it needs to avoid being viewed as a strictly political exercise.

For Cheney, who has already been booted from GOP leadership over her criticism of Trump, the political dangers are far greater. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the insurrection, and her willingness to speak out against his top ally, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, now leaves her isolated on Capitol Hill. She is facing blowback from the ranks and serious primary challenges for her reelection back home.

“I’m horrified,” said Senator Cynthia Lummis, a fellow Wyoming Republican, about Cheney’s actions.

Cheney, though, shows no signs of backing down on what she views as an existential fight not only for the party she and her family helped build, but also for the soul of the nation itself.

"The American people deserve to know what happened," she said this week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

In Capitol riot case, defendant cites justice protests

The comparison has become a staple among right-wing figures in the news media and Republican politicians: The attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was really no different from the unrest last year that accompanied months of racial justice protests. Any discussion of the first should — out of fairness, they have said — make reference to the second.

Now, for the first time, a federal court is poised to consider the merits of that argument, albeit in a narrow legal context.

The move comes in the case of Garret Miller, a Dallas man charged with storming the Capitol and facing off with officers inside. Last month, Miller, 34, raised what is known as a selective prosecution defense, claiming that he had been charged with violent crimes because of his conservative beliefs, while dozens of leftist activists in Portland, Ore., had similar charges stemming from last year’s violence reduced or dismissed.

“Mr. Miller has been treated differently by the government than the Portland rioters based upon the politics involved,” his lawyer wrote.

On Thursday, the government rebutted Miller’s claims, suggesting in court papers that a bright line stood between the nationwide protests last summer and the storming of the Capitol. While prosecutors acknowledged that those arrested during weeks of unrest at Portland’s federal courthouse had committed “serious offenses,” they insisted that the suspects in Washington were involved in “a singular and chilling event in US history” that threatened not only the safety of the Capitol but also “democracy itself.”

While selective prosecution defenses rarely succeed, the government’s filing in Miller’s case was an unusual example in which the Justice Department opened a window on its decision-making process in the separate prosecutions, which right-leaning partisans have long sought to connect.

