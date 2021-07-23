Black professor’s dismissal is a sign of evangelical movement’s hypocrisy

I am a big fan of “All Rev’d Up” on NPR, with the Rev. Emmitt Price III and the Rev. Irene Monroe. Although I am more drawn to Monroe’s theology, I felt proud that the seminary of which I’m an alumnus hired Price (“Outcry over Black professor’s dismissal,” Metro, July 18). In my time at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, around 2000, strict evangelical theology was taught, and any professor who hinted at the idea of social justice or racial reconciliation would not last long — at least not on the main campus. Sometimes the seminary would push the liberal-sounding types to Boston.

I did start to feel that maybe there was a change at my seminary as I heard and followed Price bringing his tremendous ministry and intellect to an institution in desperate need of his influence. However, as I listened to him on NPR, I figured his time might be up soon. According to your article, the seminary said “budget issues forced its hand.” But I think Price flew just a little too close to the liberal sun. He denounced Donald Trump just a little too boldly.