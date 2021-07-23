Firsthand witnesses to a crisis in eldercare

I spent the first year or so after my mother was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s frequently driving to her home 90 miles away to be sure she was eating and hadn’t gotten lost. It quickly became apparent that she couldn’t be on her own, or shouldn’t be. In a matter of a few short weeks, I moved her to assisted living nearby since she didn’t want to leave her town. That lasted nine months, because they didn’t have the personnel to handle her needs, and because my mother’s money ran out.

In her July 19 op-ed, “I became a caregiver in my late 20s — and found little support to guide me,” Libby Brittain, founder of Quilt, gives an honest, heartbreaking portrayal — one of the best I’ve read — of the difficult journey one takes while caring for an Alzheimer’s patient. I know because I, too, lived it.

I brought her to Boston since we were lucky to have an Alzheimer’s facility near my home that would accept Medicaid. My mother was strong and lived quite a few more years. They cared for her lovingly, and when the time came, her final days were peaceful.

Advertisement

It’s been five years since she died, but I still remember what a painful time this was in the life of our family. I was so grateful for the advice of friends who had made this journey before me, and for the many medical and social work professionals who advised and guided me.

This is a task no one is prepared for nor desires, but having a supportive circle makes all the difference.

Jan Moidel Schwartz

Wellesley





Too many of us grapple with subpar care in a complicated system

Re “In the face of an eldercare crisis” (Opinion, July 19): Thank you for shining a light on the eldercare crisis, one that many of us have been living through for years with no end, except death, in sight.

Advertisement

With all due respect to the founders of Quilt and Honor (“Bringing agencies up to scale,” Opinion, July 19), the stories that need to be told are the ones many of us have lived through daily and continue to live through: subpar care and a complicated system. That system keeps us mired in, and at the mercy of, our financial situation and our ability to navigate a broken health care system, which many of us don’t have the resources or time to figure out.

The stories that need to be told are the ones of rehab centers and nursing homes that are unclean and that provide grim living space and barely-there care. Stories such as calling a nurse and the nurse not coming; scarce, if any, access to doctors; overflowing wastebaskets; and seeing medical equipment that hasn’t been properly cleaned. Stories such as not being able to control where a loved one will be placed because, even though the facility might be convenient or have better scores, it’s out of network.

The Globe addressed some of these issues in its Spotlight series last year. This is an area ripe for further examination. Please.

Beverly Mire

Cambridge