The GOP is coming for Kamala Harris

What is happening to Vice President Kamala Harris is Benghazi 2.0 (“In the No. 2 spot, Harris becomes top target of ire,” Page A1, July 11). The GOP may figure that she is the presumptive nominee in 2024, so they will spend the next four years trying to damage her, just as they did with Hillary Clinton. And it worked. Even though no charges came out of the multitude of Benghazi hearings, the damage to Clinton had the desired effect. This is all about regaining power in 2024, and the Democrats had better react and respond accordingly.

Rick Bevilacqua