Just the fact(oid)s, please

The classic example of a factoid is the assertion that the Great Wall of China is visible from the moon , which generations of squinting lunar dwellers have testified to be untrue.

She pointed out that her husband had coined the word in his 1973 book about Marilyn Monroe, “Marilyn,” and that it meant not “an odd little fact,” but “facts which have no existence before appearing in a magazine or newspaper, creations which are not so much lies as a product to manipulate emotion in the Silent Majority.”

Many years ago, Norris Church, the sixth (and last) wife of the novelist Norman Mailer, wrote me from their Provincetown home to complain about my misuse of the word “factoid.”

The misuse of “factoid” became so pervasive that, in 1993, New York Times language columnist William Safire supported a reader’s coinage of “factlet,” meaning “a brief fact.” Factlet, unlike Mailer’s neologism factoid, never made it into the Oxford English Dictionary.

While I was pontificating on this subject recently, a friend suggested that “factette” might catch on as a synonym for the spurned factlet. Suddenly a facta-palooza of possible new words revealed itself to me. Cases in point:

Factella, as in any information relating to the purported nutritional value of Nutella, the frighteningly sweet chocolate spread that contains hazelnut paste. The bottom line, according to Healthline.com: “Although Nutella contains a small amount of calcium and iron, it’s not very nutritious and high in sugar, calories and fat.”

Factilla, meaning either the faintest shadow of a fact, or any information relating to Godzilla.

Factilicious, referring to a fact that is simply delightful to know, for instance that a Syrian brown bear fought with the Polish Army during World War II, or that manatees have fingernails. When you mix in arcane knowledge about the “Gruen transfer,” referring to the deliberately random layout of successful malls, well, that’s a trifacta!

Factule, which is how many people pronounce “factual,” or ...

Factula, any information relating to spatulas, tarantulas, or latter-day blood-sucking vampires. In this vein, I happen to be reading Jo Nesbo’s “The Thirst,” about a villain with a parched throat that can’t be cured by Gatorade.

Factini, referring to those tiresome idiots who relentlessly post pictures of their repulsive cocktails on Instagram. I am signing up for a 12-step program as we speak.

Factet, the number of assertions needed to assemble a credible argument. For a newspaper column, f = 3.

Wait, there are more! Facteme, facticatta, factron, factola, factitis (“I’m sick of facts!”), factolo, factchen, factine, factotum (oops, real word), factwich (Nutella and Marshmallow Fluff, absurdly nourishing), factster, factkin (must be like “fact-adjacent”), factilli (the real pasta, from which all other pastas derive), factling, factrel, and many others.

I dream that one snowflake in my blizzard of neologisms will alight on the sacred ground of the Oxford English Dictionary, alongside Norman Mailer’s famous coinage. But I have a lot of catching up to do. The OED credits Mailer with the first literary use of the phrase “third base” (“The third of fourth notional stages of sexual activity”) and “hi-fi” as a noun meaning stereo equipment, although no one thinks he invented those terms.

I’m pretty sure I coined “indolectual,” which describes all intellectuals, in my view, and I’ve tirelessly promoted linguist Richard Lederer’s coinage “e-dress,” for “e-mail address” — all to no avail.

OED Valhalla eludes me; a sad fact, but a true one.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.