For those who scrimped to save for kids’ college, talk of canceled debt is frustrating

Others have written regarding the proposals to “cancel” student debt or to revise the current student loan system (“Easing the burden of student loans, amid all the other social programs,” Letters, July 21). While some of these are nice ideas, I suppose, they seem discriminatory to me because they discount those of us who saved for years and paid 100 percent of the cost of our children’s tuition. I do not support any proposal to “cancel student loan debt” and have written to President Biden on this issue.

Maybe a flat amount to every student per year instead? Or some sort of indexing based on family income? I don’t know the answer, but I will be sad and frustrated if debts are canceled in a broad stroke with no thought to those who scrimped and saved for their children’s college educations.