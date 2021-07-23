Bruins re-sign Taylor Hall to a four-year, $24 million contract

Hall’s average annual value ($6 million) comes in behind top-line forwards Patrice Bergeron ($6.785 million), David Pastrnak ($6.67 million) and Brad Marchand ($6.125 million). Those four forwards combined make $25.67 million against the salary cap.

An hour before the NHL Draft on Friday, the Bruins announced a four-year, $24 million contract with the second-line left wing.

Hall’s deal is expected to have some no-trade protection. Those details were not immediately made public.

After signing Hall, the Bruins have some $19.1 million in cap space, with 19 players on the projected roster. David Krejci and Tuukka Rask (unrestricted) and Nick Ritchie (restricted) are among their free agents.

Hall, 29, stood to secure more cash and a longer-term deal on the open market, as he would have been one of the top forwards. In Hall’s comments after the season, it was clear he and agent Darren Ferris saw the value in sticking with a winning program.

“I’m not looking to absolutely maximize my value at this point in my career,” said Hall, who made some $52 million in his first 11 years with Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo. “I’ve been fortunate enough to make some good money in this league, and at this point, it’s about more of a fit for me than maybe money, or a long-term thing. You want to find a home for the next few years here and we’ll see what happens.”

Hall, skating on Krejci’s left wing, chipped in 8-6—14 in 16 regular-season games after the April 12 trade from Buffalo, and 3-2—5 in 11 playoff games.

“My Boston experience was obviously really good,” Hall said. “I think for both sides, I think it really worked out. Especially during the regular season. The playoffs [ended] pretty early from what I expected for our team and I think a lot of guys were expecting the same thing. It’s tough to go out like that. I think we had the makings of a really good team. It’s frustrating, you don’t want to be here this early.

“But I’m happy to be here — like I said, the city, the experience for me was great. The city, the fans, the organization as a whole, the guys in the room. For me, it was a chance to play with some really great players, some great people, and I really enjoyed that.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.