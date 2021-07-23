Bruins select Swedish winger Fabian Lysell at No. 21 in NHL Draft

Independent analyst Chris Peters called him a “speedster who burns in transition” and said he “loves the value the Bruins are getting here.”

Lysell, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches and 172 pounds, is considered one of the quickest players in the draft. He was ranked ninth among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. TSN’s Craig Button had Lysell 30th, but the majority — including TSN’s Bob McKenzie (14th), Sportsnet (13th), and Elite Prospects (ninth) had him much higher.

Needing a boost of offensive talent in their prospect pool, the Bruins selected Swedish right winger Fabian Lysell at No. 21 overall in the NHL Draft Friday night.

Peters “had been hearing Lysell would slip a bit because teams were a bit worried about his shift-to-shift competitiveness and toughness,” he wrote, “but he’s still young and a bit on the smaller size. It’s very rare to find a player with his combination of speed and skill in this particular draft class.”

Lysell, who turns 19 in January, posted a 2-1—3 line in 26 games with Luleå of the Swedish Elite League. Against his age group at the World Junior Championship, his 3-6—9 tied for the team lead in scoring.

“This is high-end skill,” said ESPN analyst Jeff Gorton, the former Bruins executive and Rangers GM. “He’s a hard kid, stocky, a firm kid. I’m sure they’re excited to get him [at 21].”

Lysell came up with the Frölunda organization in Sweden, of which Bruins scout P.J. Axelsson is an alum.

“He can boogie,” ESPN analyst Sam Cosentino said of Lysell’s speed. “He is one of the most dynamic players this draft class has to offer.”

Minnesota traded up to No. 20, leapfrogging Boston, to take Swedish goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It’s unclear if the Bruins had interest.

The other top players available, according to draftniks, included Finnish forward Aatu Räty, Wisconsin-bound defenseman Corson Ceulemans, WHL defenseman Carson Lambos, and aggressive QMJHL winger Zachary L’Heureux.

