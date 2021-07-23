COVID at the Games: Another 19 people test positive

Tokyo 2020 organizers on Friday reported an additional 19 coronavirus cases among people connected to the Olympic Games, including three athletes.

The organizing committee did not name those who were infected. But one of the athletes, who resides in the seaside Olympic Village, was identified as a close contact of a beach volleyball player from the Czech Republic who had also tested positive this week.

At least 110 people connected to the Olympics have tested positive so far in Japan, which has instituted strict controls aimed at preventing the spread of the virus during the Games, including barring spectators from nearly all events.