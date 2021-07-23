Four extra-inning wild pitches (no, really) key Red Sox beating Yankees at Fenway

But where the Yankees saw a shutdown arm out of the bullpen, the Sox saw an opportunity. The Sox stung Green for two runs in the ninth to force extras, then stole a win, 5-4, in the 10th thanks in large part to four wild pitches from reliever Brooks Kriske.

Clinging to a two-run lead Thursday against a Red Sox lineup that had been stuck in the mud all night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called on Green to shut the door.

The past month, as New York watched closer Aroldis Chapman melt in moments he once mastered, reliever Chad Green gave the Yankees plenty of reasons to believe he could close out games if called upon.

The first two splitters in the dirt scored automatic runner Rafael Devers from second without batter Xander Bogaerts needing to take the bat off his shoulder. The second two advanced Bogaerts to third after a walk, where he scored easily on Hunter Renfroe’s one-out sacrifice fly, delivering the Sox their fourth walkoff win and 30th come-from-behind victory.

“When it mattered the most, we put some good at-bats against Green,” manager Alex Cora said.

A month ago, the Sox tagged Green for four runs in the eight inning of a 7-3 comeback. Thursday, Kiké Hernández followed one-out singles by Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec with a two-out, two-run double to tie the game at 3 and give the Sox new life.

“That was cool because I think this was like his biggest hit since he was here,” Cora said. “We were kind of enjoying that. Just the moment, it was a fun atmosphere.”

Matt Barnes gave up a hard-luck run in the 10th thanks to the automatic runner, New York retaking the lead on a ground ball back to the pitcher and a routine fly ball to left.

The win was Boston’s third straight, and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak. The Red Sox (59-38), who outhit the Yankees, 10-4, maintained a one-game lead on Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Making his first start since April, the most the Sox could’ve expected from Tanner Houck was five innings of work, and he nearly delivered it. Houck gave 4⅔ innings with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed before rain delayed play for 55 minutes.

The only run Houck allowed came in the fourth, after he walked Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton to lead off the inning.

He struck out Rougned Odor, but his slider for strike three got by Christian Vázquez. The passed ball moved the runners up, and Gardner scored when Gleyber Torres shot a ground ball to short.

Houck came back out for the fifth, struck out Greg Allen, got Estevan Florial to line out to second, then gave up a single to Tyler Wade before the rain came.

“Outstanding,” Cora said. “The rain delay killed us there. We had to go to [Josh Taylor] early. But good stuff, he made some great pitches. He made some good hitters look bad. He was good.”

Houck threw 87 pitches, 54 for strikes.

Taylor walked DJ LeMahieu coming out of the delay, but got Gardner to ground out to second to end the inning. He pitched a clean sixth, working around a single to Torres to finish off his 28th scoreless outing in his last 29 appearances.

The Sox offense couldn’t put hits together, let alone capitalize when they had runners in scoring position. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed just three hits and one walk over 5⅔ scoreless, and struck out six.

Montgomery set down the first six batters he faced before Verdugo singled to start the third, breaking a personal 1-for-19 slump. The Sox squandered a scoring chance when Michael Chavis delivered a one-out single that set up a first-and-third situation. Hernández struck out on four pitches, waving at a curveball in the dirt. Devers walked, but Bogaerts lined out to short to end the inning.

The Sox didn’t have another base runner until the sixth, when Bogaerts singled with two outs. After letting Montgomery return following the delay, Boone called on Sal Romano to finish off the sixth. The Southington, Conn., product gave up a single to J.D. Martinez, which created another scoring situation for Renfroe, but he couldn’t cash in, flying out to right.

Such a fly out proved enough in the 10th, as the Red Sox once again found a way.

“It was a good battle,” Cora said, “and we ended up winning.”

