Game 98: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Coming off of a thrilling 5-4 win over the Yankees in 10 innings Thursday night the Red Sox will be back at it on Friday against their AL East rivals

Both pitchers in Friday night’s matchup fared well against the opposition last week, with Eduardo Rodriguez holding the Yankees scoreless over 5 ⅔ innings in a 4-0 win on July 16. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and allowed just one run in six innings to give the Yankees a 3-1 win on Saturday.