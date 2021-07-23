Game 98: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Coming off of a thrilling 5-4 win over the Yankees in 10 innings Thursday night the Red Sox will be back at it on Friday against their AL East rivals
Both pitchers in Friday night’s matchup fared well against the opposition last week, with Eduardo Rodriguez holding the Yankees scoreless over 5 ⅔ innings in a 4-0 win on July 16. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and allowed just one run in six innings to give the Yankees a 3-1 win on Saturday.
Lineups
YANKEES (50-45): TBA
Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA)
RED SOX (59-38): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Greg Allen 0-3, Brett Gardner 7-33, Chris Gittens 0-3, Ryan LaMarre 0-1, DJ LeMahieu 6-19, Rougned Odor 3-8, Giancarlo Stanton 1-13, Gary Sánchez 3-16, Gleyber Torres 7-21
Red Sox vs. Cole: Xander Bogaerts 4-19, Michael Chavis 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-13, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 3-8, J.D. Martinez 5-20, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Hunter Renfroe 2-16, Alex Verdugo 3-9, Christian Vázquez 5-13
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have a league-best 30 come-from-behind wins.
Notes: Rodriguez is 8-6 with a 3.68 ERA in 21 career games (19 starts) vs. New York … Reliever Josh Taylor has not allowed a run in 28 of his last 29 appearances for the Red Sox. He has 38 strikeouts over his last 33 appearances (27.2 innings pitched) … Cole is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA in eight starts against the Red Sox … LeMahieu’s on-base streak of 32 games is the longest in the majors this season … The Yankees have had seven walk-off losses this season, and are 4-7 in extra-inning games.
