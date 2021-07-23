Mets acquire pitcher Rich Hill from Rays

NEW YORK — The pitching-thin New York Mets have acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The 41-year-old Hill, who grew up in Milton, is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.