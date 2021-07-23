‘The most incredible ring that’s ever been made’: Tom Brady marvels at his latest Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players marked another milestone in the celebrations of Super Bowl LV on Thursday as the team received their Super Bowl rings.
Given the sheer size of the ring, it received a fitting description from Tom Brady.
“They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said. “This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”
The ring features a twist-off top that reveals a whole separate level featuring a hand-engraved, three-dimensional replica of Raymond James Stadium, an acknowledgement that the Buccaneers were the first team to win the Super Bowl on their home field.
The ring contains 15 carats of white diamond and 14 karat yellow and white gold. There are 319 diamonds on the exterior top of the ring, a nod to the 31-9 pasting Tampa Bay put on Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
Brady is an expert on the subject, having already acquired six other Super Bowl rings. Of course, the 43-year-old — as he has said many times throughout his career — noted that his favorite ring is “the next one.”