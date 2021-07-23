Rafael Devers goes deep twice to power Red Sox past Yankees

The Red Sox solved Gerrit Cole by the time the bottom of the fifth rolled around. For the first four frames, the Red Sox pushed Cole to the brink, yet Cole survived. They worked Cole’s pitch count to 70 through three innings. Kiké Hernández negotiated a walk in the third inning. So did Jarren Duran. It put runners at first and second with no outs. The Sox were in prime position to make Cole and the Yankees pay. But that’s when the Yankee ace reached back and made some tough pitches. He dotted a 101-mile-per-hour fastball on the corner to get Xander Bogaerts looking. Cole then got Devers to swing through his 100-m.p.h. heater on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to end the threat and preserve a 1-0 Yankees lead. In that fifth frame, the Sox Yankees finally sank Cole.

Rafael Devers put the Red Sox ahead with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh as Boston beat the New York Yankees, 6-2, Friday night at Fenway Park.

It began with a long one-out single by Hernández off the Green Monster, just missing what would have been his 15th homer of the season and seventh this month. Then Duran shot a ground-rule double into the gap in right-center, a bit of misfortune for the Sox as Hernández would have scored from first and Duran would have easily made it to third standing up.

But they had Bogaerts and Devers behind them. Bogaerts had a jam-shot single to right off Cole in the first. They both had seen him twice already and Cole’s pitch-count was approaching 100.

Bogaerts delivered a sacrifice fly with Hernández sliding under the tag of catcher Gary Sánchez. Rafael Devers gave the Sox the lead. Cole left a fastball over the heart of the plate and Devers crushed it to left-center for his 25th homer of the season.

The Red Sox had their work cut out for them, too. Not only were they facing Cole, but they were without Eduardo Rodirguez, who exited the game in the second because of migraine symptoms after Brett Gardner’s RBI double put runners on second and third with no outs.

Manager Alex Cora called on Phillips Valdez, who wiggled out of the jam despite hitting Ryan LeMarre to load the bases. Valdez worked three innings and struck out seven.

