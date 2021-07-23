fb-pixel Skip to main content

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, hunched over on the mound, exits in second inning

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated July 23, 2021, 26 minutes ago
The Red Sox check on Eduardo Rodriguez (57), who left the game in the second inning.
The Red Sox check on Eduardo Rodriguez (57), who left the game in the second inning.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Eduardo Rodriguez exited Friday night’s game in the top of the second inning without recording an out. Rodriguez had just surrendered an RBI double to Brett Gardner before he called on the Red Sox trainers.

Rodriguez was hunched over as the trainer, manager Alex Cora, and his teammates surrounded him. He was replaced by Phillips Valdez.

This story will be updated.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video