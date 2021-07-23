Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, hunched over on the mound, exits in second inning

Eduardo Rodriguez exited Friday night’s game in the top of the second inning without recording an out. Rodriguez had just surrendered an RBI double to Brett Gardner before he called on the Red Sox trainers.
Rodriguez was hunched over as the trainer, manager Alex Cora, and his teammates surrounded him. He was replaced by Phillips Valdez.
This story will be updated.
Does not seem promising pic.twitter.com/9FIRgLX8UZ— Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 23, 2021
