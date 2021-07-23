Sportsbooks pull down odds as rumors swirl about Aaron Rodgers retiring

That decision led others, including Boston-based DraftKings, PointsBet, and BetMGM, to make similar moves on various futures bets. (DraftKings, for example, has division lines for everything but the NFC North, nor an over/under on the Packers’ win total.)

The Action Network reported the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas was the first to take down some futures lines, including NFC North odds and the Packers’ regular-season win total. Longtime sports business reporter Darren Rovell said the move came after “oddsmakers inside the SuperBook were told information about Rodgers possibly retiring by an informant who has been right about other news before.”

Rumors of quarterback Aaron Rodgers hanging up his cleats have led multiple sportsbooks to take betting odds involving his Green Bay Packers off the board.

Longtime Packers writer Bill Huber, currently with the Sports Illustrated-affiliated Packer Central, cited conversations with two sportsbooks that “Rodgers is going to announce his retirement sometime before” the Packers’ first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

Rodgers’ ire with the only franchise he’s played for as a pro has been a soap opera all offseason. Signed through the 2023 season, the 37-year-old reigning NFL MVP has made clear he wants to be traded, with Green Bay steadfastly refusing. Their on-again, off-again relationship took a downturn in the NFC Championship Game, with coach Matt LaFleur’s lack of aggressiveness roundly criticized after the Packers lost to Tampa Bay.

“A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers said after the game. “Just gonna have to take some time away and clear my head and kind of see what’s going on with everything.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter released a story hours before the start of the draft saying Rodgers had played his last snap with the Packers, due in part to an inability to get a new contract from the team. (He reported earlier this week Rodgers declined a two-year contract extension that would’ve made him the highest-paid player in football.) It’s later reported Rodgers wants the team to dismiss general manager Brian Gutekunst, wanting more involvement in personnel decisions.

He doesn’t appear the only disgruntled Packers star. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Friday that wide receiver Davante Adams and the team had broken off long-term extension talks.