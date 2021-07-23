Stunning victory over Yankees was either one of Red Sox worst games, or one of their best

Injuries and positive COVID tests have forced the Yankees to make 21 roster moves since last Friday. They were fielding a team the first-place Red Sox had to find a way to beat.

The first reliever out of the bullpen was Sal Romano, who was released by the Reds in May. The last was Brooks Kriske.

The Yankees arrived at Fenway Park on Thursday with Greg Allen, Rob Brantly, Estevan Florial, and Tyler Wade in their lineup.

They did, 5-4 in 10 innings in what was a Rorschach test of a game. You could look at it as one of the worst games the Sox have played this season given some of the mistakes they made. Or maybe it was the best given how it ended.

Having watched the whole glorious mess, I’m still not sure.

“We’ll take it,” manager Alex Cora said.

Kriske inherited a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning. The rookie has never had a save in the majors but was Aaron Boone’s choice to close as the Yankees don’t have much faith in Aroldis Chapman these days.

Kriske might have had a chance with a three-run lead in the Bronx. With a one-run lead as midnight approached at Fenway, not so much.

With Rafael Devers on second, Kriske threw two wild pitches to allow the tying run to score. That also enabled Xander Bogaerts to walk.

Two more wild pitches moved Bogaerts to third base. J.D. Martinez struck out, but Hunter Renfroe’s fly ball to right field was plenty deep enough to bring in Bogaerts with the winning run.

The four wild pitches tied a record for a regular-season game. It hadn’t been done since 2008 by knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

“Another gut punch,” Boone said.

The unlikely victory allowed the Red Sox to remain in first place alone as the Rays won, 5-4, at Cleveland in 10 innings after obtaining difference-making designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the Twins.

Until the literally wild finish, the Sox were headed for a painful loss.

Down 1-0, they loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning. Kiké Hernández sent a fly ball to shallow center field. But Alex Verdugo broke for the plate and slid headfirst around Brantly’s tag.

What followed were a series of mistakes.

Devers grounded a ball slowly up the middle that was stopped by shortstop Gleyber Torres on the right side of second base.

So bases loaded with two outs for Bogaerts, not a bad spot. Except Bobby Dalbec tried to score from second base and was easily thrown out.

Third base coach Carlos Febles looked like he tried to stop Dalbec, but it was too late.

Cora said the Sox assumed Torres would throw to first base and were surprised when he didn’t. Dalbec was running out the play and got caught.

“It seemed like Gleyber just made up his mind he wasn’t going to throw it,” Cora said. “Always as a runner you just keep running as the throw is going to first.”

Cora said it’s a play you don’t see often, which is true. But Dalbec ran into the third out.

In a 1-1 game. Adam Ottavino started the top of the eighth inning. He walked DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner.

Giancarlo Stanton, who was 3 for 32 against the Sox this season, singled to left field to drive in the go-ahead run. Rougned Odor, the cleanup hitter, bunted the runners over and Torres delivered with a sacrifice fly.

That the Red Sox came back to win on a nervous rookie doesn’t erase that they nearly handed the undermanned Yankees a win. The Yankees went to Chad Green to close and he, too, failed. Verdugo and Dalbec had singles. With two outs, Hernández drove a double to the gap in left.

Verdugo scored easily, as did pinch runner Jarren Duran in his first appearance at Fenway. Duran looked like a Team USA sprinter as he raced around the bases.

“I think everybody enjoyed him scoring from first,” Cora said. “That was amazing.”

Hernández said it was the loudest Fenway has been this season before smiling a bit and acknowledging it was louder during the 2018 World Series when he was a Dodger.

“We don’t need to talk about that one,” he said.

This series still has three more games. It’ll be tough to top Thursday.

“We survived today and we get to do it all over again tomorrow,” Hernández said.





