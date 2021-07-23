With trepidation and a solemn, downsized athlete contingent, the Tokyo Olympics have officially begun

They were staged in an empty stadium save for the IOC members, diplomats, dignitaries (including First Lady Jill Biden), various VIPs, journalists, and cameramen who essentially are banned from the city’s streets and subways for their first two weeks here. The ceremonies featured a much smaller than usual portion of the 11,000 athletes, most of whom aren’t allowed to enter the country until five days before they compete. And the proceedings were decidedly downbeat, if not solemn. When the parade of nations is a potential super-spreader event, it’s best to tread cautiously.

TOKYO — How many times over how many decades have we heard Olympians say that the highlight of their sporting lives was marching into the stadium behind their country’s flag with their country’s name on their chests? Athletes from more than 200 nations did it again here on Friday evening as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad were formally opened by Emperor Naruhito. But these are far from normal Games and these opening ceremonies were unlike any that have been held since 1896.

The Emperor, who was said to be reluctant to have these Olympics take place amid a surging pandemic in the capital, reportedly considered omitting the word ‘celebrating’ when reciting the traditional words uttered by the head of state before deciding to include it after all. But the message was clear. “It is not going to be a festival,” organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said.

Emperor Naruhito considered omitting the word "celebrating" from the traditional speech given at the Opening Ceremony, but included it after all. Matthias Hangst/Getty

Not with more than half of the populace feeling that these Olympics should be called off even now. The official slogan may be ‘United by Emotion’ but that emotion is far from what it was before the Games were postponed a year ago March. The emotion now is a swirl of resentment, regret, restlessness and, for the competitors who put their lives on hold for 12 months, relief. At least they’ll get to do what they’re meant to do.

Had these Olympics been canceled, IOC president Thomas Bach said, “we would have lost a whole generation of athletes”. That’s what happened when the movement was rocked by back-to-back boycotts in 1980 and 1984. For the thousands of competitors deprived of their dreams by politicians the bitterness endures four decades later.

So these Games indeed are going on but the coronavirus has robbed them of much of their joy. The athletes, who are tested daily, are wary of mingling with one another in the village. If they test positive, and some already have, they’re sent immediately to the sidelines. Their friends and families can’t be here to cheer them on. If they win a medal they’ll have to drape it around their own necks. And two days after they’re done they must head for home.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who will compete for host Japan, lit the Olympic torch as the Opening Ceremony concluded on Friday night. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Yet the customary rituals for the opening ceremonies still were carried out. Bach gave his speech. “Finally, we are all here together,” he observed. The five-ringed Olympic flag was raised and the anthem played. The symbolic doves were released. The participants took their oaths, updated to emphasize solidarity, inclusion, non-discrimination and equality. The cauldron was lighted by tennis player Naomi Osaka. The parade still began with Greece, the birthplace of both the ancient and modern Games. It ended with host Japan.

What came between was a decidedly downsized procession. Canada brought 370 athletes here, its biggest group since 1984. Fewer than 40 marched. Russia came with 335. Fewer than 80 came into the stadium. Because of doping penalties they couldn’t walk behind their flag or have the word Russia on their uniforms.

Barely a third of the 600-plus American team, garbed in Ralph Lauren sporting finery, was present. Many of them — the track-and-field athletes, track cyclists and wrestlers — aren’t here yet. Others — the swimmers, gymnasts, rowers and soccer players — either have started or have their events coming up soon.

Still others found the prospect of standing around in a steambath for half a dozen hours in wool blazers and risking catching COVID from an asymptomatic Czech, a South African or a fellow American simply wasn’t worth it. For the majority of the athletes here these Games are their only shot. Even if they want to continue on to Paris three years from now, who can assure them that there won’t be another plague ravaging the planet?

Sue Bird (basketball) and Eddy Alvarez (baseball) were the United States flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony. Patrick Smith/Getty

So those who did mass up and marched made the most of their moment in the collective spotlight. The Argentines and Portuguese literally were jumping up and down. Miniature flags were waved vigorously. Athletes danced and mugged and snapped selfies. The Bermudans wore what they always wore — blazers, Bermudas and proper knee socks. And while Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua brought his oil, he again forgot his shirt. Some things haven’t changed since Rio.

Pita Taufatofua (right) and Malia Paseka led the Tonga contingent. Jamie Squire/Getty



