US gymnasts hold their own private parade

The gymnasts waved to an imaginary crowd as staffers cheered. Lisa Spini , the coach of MyKayla Skinner , posted the video on social media, and in the background, someone jokingly said, “Oh my gosh, is that Shane Wiskus ?” in reference to a member of the US men’s team. Apart from Mikulak and Biles, all the American gymnasts here are first-timers at the Games.

The US men’s and women’s gymnastics teams didn’t attend the Opening Ceremonies, but the athletes held their own private parade of sorts. The gymnasts dressed in the apparel given to Team USA athletes for the ceremonies, and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak served as a flag bearer with Simone Biles behind him.

Advertisement

The men begin competition Saturday with the qualification round and the women compete Sunday.

Tropical storm headed for Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics, already struggling with an outbreak of COVID-19 among athletes, may face another kind of disaster next week — a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Nepartak has formed southeast of Japan and could make landfall north of Tokyo early next week with winds of at least 46 miles per hour on US wind scales, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, a US Navy and Air Force forecasting operation in Hawaii.

“That is really all they need,” said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist with the Energy Weather Group. “A tropical storm coming right toward Tokyo.”

Nepartak was about 945 miles southeast of Yokosuka, Japan, and is moving northeastward, the Joint Typhoon Center said. There are currently no warnings or watches issued in Japan. The US uses a different system to measure tropical winds than most other countries.

Six jets draw Olympic rings over stadium

The Air Self-Defense Force’s aerobatic squadron Blue Impulse made an exhibition flight on Friday afternoon, drawing the Olympic rings over the National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The six jets, which took off from Iruma Air Base in Saitama Prefecture, flew over the Tokyo metropolitan government building, Tokyo Station, Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree. Toward the end, the jets drew the five Olympic rings in blue, yellow, black, green and red smoke over the National Stadium.

Advertisement

Residents looked up at the sky with smartphones in hand and cheered when the Blue Impulse appeared. Unfortunately, the cloud cover and wind made it difficult to see the Olympic rings.

Medal from 1896 Games auctioned

A rare first-place medal from the first modern Olympic Games has sold for more than $180,000.

Boston-based RR Auction said that the winning bidder for the silver medal from the 1896 games in Athens, Greece, was a collector based on the East Coast. The company estimated before the auction that the first place medal could fetch about $75,000.

At the inaugural Olympiad, first-place winners were awarded silver medals and second-place finishers earned bronze, the auction house said. There was no award for placing third.

“Any winner’s medal from the historic debut of the 1896 Olympic Games remains exceedingly rare,” said Bobby Livingston, RR Auction’s executive vice president.

Unlike today’s games where thousands of athletes compete, just 250 were featured at the first modern games, the company said.