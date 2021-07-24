On Fallon, Matt Damon discusses reuniting with Ben Affleck and upcoming projects

The father of four recently finished the movie “The Last Duel,” where he was able to reunite with his close friend Ben Affleck to co-write the script. The last time they were in a writer’s room together was for “Good Will Hunting,” for which the duo won a 1998 Oscar for original screenplay.

The Cambridge native confirmed to Fallon that he’s moving to New York. “We’re East Coast people and you know there’s no place like home,” Damon said.

Matt Damon graced the stage on Jimmy Fallon’s show Friday evening, where the two discussed everything from his upcoming projects to relocating from Los Angeles.

“This is the first we’ve written in 25 years,” Damon said, laughing.

For this upcoming film, the two Cantabridgians delved into medieval times, where a knight accuses another knight of raping his wife. The screenplay is based on the book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by Eric Jager.

“We saw this story as perspective, so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives,” Damon said. Nicole Holofcener focused primarily on the female viewpoint.

The movie is set to come out later this year. Damon and Affleck also star in the movie with Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Marton Csokas.

But that’s not all Damon has been up to. In his latest film “Stillwater,” which hits theaters July 30, Damon takes on a different role from what viewers of “Jason Bourne” or “Invictus” may be accustomed to seeing.

This time, Damon portrays an oil rig worker in Stillwater, Oklahoma who travels to France to help his daughter, who is in prison for a murder she didn’t commit. The actor thought it was important to gain insight and wanted to be accurate in his portrayal, so he traveled to Oklahoma and met with oil rig workers.

“That’s where all the detail and performance kind of came from,” he said. “I always leave those trips feeling like what binds us is so much greater than what divides us.”

Damon made it clear that this movie is not a thriller but more of a drama. “It looks like one of those awesome Liam Neeson movies,’ I have a particular set of skills,’ it’s not that, at all,” he jokingly said.

Earlier this month, Damon received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in “Stillwater.” Damon quickly became emotional at being able to watch the movie with other people in the film industry. “We belong in rooms together,” he said.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @allanabarefield.

