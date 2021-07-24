4-year-old child seriously injured in fall from window in Marblehead

A young child was seriously injured after falling from a second-floor window in Marblehead Friday night, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of a child falling out a window around 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find that a 4-year-old from Marblehead had fallen and was injured, the department said in a statement Saturday.
They immediately performed first aid on the child. Marblehead Fire Department and EMS crews arrived shortly after.
The child, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
State Police and Marblehead police detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
