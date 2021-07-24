fb-pixel Skip to main content

4-year-old child seriously injured in fall from window in Marblehead

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated July 24, 2021, 10 minutes ago

A young child was seriously injured after falling from a second-floor window in Marblehead Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a child falling out a window around 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find that a 4-year-old from Marblehead had fallen and was injured, the department said in a statement Saturday.

They immediately performed first aid on the child. Marblehead Fire Department and EMS crews arrived shortly after.

The child, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

State Police and Marblehead police detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.

