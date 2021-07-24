Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Last week, there were a few highlights including a brant and a tricolored heron in Chatham, little blue herons at West Dennis Beach and at Bell’s Neck in Harwich, where a least bittern was also found. A common gallinule was noted at High Head in North Truro. A chuck-will’s-widowcontinued to regularly call on Elaine Avenue in North Falmouth; a blue grosbeak similarly continued to be seen at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth. At Minimoy Island off Chatham, three Western sandpiperswere spotted among a good variety of other shorebird species.

Shorebird reports are increasing at various coastal localities, and species to look for in large numbers include semipalmated plover, willet, greater and lesser yellowlegs, whimbrel, ruddy turnstone, sanderling, semipalmated and least sandpipers, and short-billed dowitcher.

Essex County: Luminaries included a continuing summering horned grebe off Marblehead, an amazing tally of eight yellow-crowned night-herons at Plum Island, where an American golden-plover was also found. There was an adult Franklin’s gull at Nahant Beach.

Greater Boston: Observers spotted a little blue heron at Belle Isle in East Boston, 12 Wilson’s storm-petrels in Boston Harbor, and an alder flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury. Forty glossy ibises were seen in flight over Horn Pond in Woburn, a yellow-crowned night-heron and a red-throated loon were seen at Squantum, and a least bittern was found at Millbrook Marsh in Concord.

Martha’s Vineyard: Last week, highlights included a yellow-crowned night-heron at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary and a northern parula in West Tisbury.

Nantucket: There were two glossy ibis, a black skimmer, and a probable nesting family of four merlins.

South Shore: Observers spotted royal terns at Duxbury Beach, and two more were seen at Manomet Point. At the Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, an American bittern was seen, as were four sandhill cranes. In Fairhaven, a white-rumped sandpiper was found.

Western Mass.: A Bonaparte’s gull was seen in Stockbridge, a least bittern in Great Barrington, and four semipalmated plovers in Sheffield. At the Southwick Wildlife Area in Southwick, two dickcissels continued to be regularly observed, as did three blue grosbeaks in the Honey Pot area of Hadley. In Northfield, five semipalmated plovers were recorded, and in Ashfield, a family of four sandhill cranes continued to be regularly observed.

Worcester County: Four sandhill cranes continued in Hardwick. At the Wachusett Reservoir, six Bonaparte’s gulls were found, and four Eastern meadowlarks were tallied in the area of Gate 37.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.