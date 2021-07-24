Box truck bursts into flames after rollover crash in Saugus, leaving two seriously injured.

Two people were seriously injured early Saturday morning after a box truck rolled over and erupted in flameson Route 1 in Saugus.

Police responded to the crash on Route 1 South, near a CVS north of Main Street in Saugus at 5:18 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The truck burst into flames shortly after the crash, and first responders rescued the driver and a passenger from the vehicle, police said.