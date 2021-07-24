fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boy suffers serious injuries in Dracut rollover crash

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 24, 2021, 21 minutes ago

A boy suffered serious injuries, and two girls were also hurt, after they were involved in a rollover crash in Dracut early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lakeview and Doyle avenues around 2:30 a.m., Dracut police said in a statement. When emergency responders arrived, they found a badly damaged utility pole and a vehicle that had rolled onto its side.

A male juvenile, who is believed to have been the driver, was found lying in the roadway with significant trauma, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A girl was pulled from the vehicle, and a second girl was also found leaning against the vehicle, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Their ages and identities were not released. The crash is under investigation, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Boston Globe video