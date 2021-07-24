Boy suffers serious injuries in Dracut rollover crash

A boy suffered serious injuries, and two girls were also hurt, after they were involved in a rollover crash in Dracut early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lakeview and Doyle avenues around 2:30 a.m., Dracut police said in a statement. When emergency responders arrived, they found a badly damaged utility pole and a vehicle that had rolled onto its side.

A male juvenile, who is believed to have been the driver, was found lying in the roadway with significant trauma, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.