District attorney identifies Leominster teen who drowned in Squannacook River in Groton

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 24, 2021, 56 minutes ago

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office on Saturday identified 17-year-old Austin Aryee of Leominster as the teenager who drowned while swimming with his friends in the Squannacook River in Groton three days earlier.

Officials said the river was running a strong current due to recent heavy rainfall when Aryee went underwater at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday. He was found more than an hour later by firefighters and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Aryee was among a group of five friends who were jumping in and out of the river from a rope swing, the district attorney’s office said. The incident occurred in a section of the river near the Bertozzi Wildlife Management Area in Groton.

