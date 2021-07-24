District attorney identifies Leominster teen who drowned in Squannacook River in Groton

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office on Saturday identified 17-year-old Austin Aryee of Leominster as the teenager who drowned while swimming with his friends in the Squannacook River in Groton three days earlier.

Officials said the river was running a strong current due to recent heavy rainfall when Aryee went underwater at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday. He was found more than an hour later by firefighters and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.