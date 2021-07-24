District attorney identifies Leominster teen who drowned in Squannacook River in Groton

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office on Saturday identified 17-year-old Austin Aryee of Leominster as the teenager who drowned while swimming with his friends in the Squannacook River in Groton three days earlier.
Officials said the river was running a strong current due to recent heavy rainfall when Aryee went underwater at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday. He was found more than an hour later by firefighters and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Aryee was among a group of five friends who were jumping in and out of the river from a rope swing, the district attorney’s office said. The incident occurred in a section of the river near the Bertozzi Wildlife Management Area in Groton.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.