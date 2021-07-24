New England news in brief

State Troopers pulled two people trapped in an overturned submerged car out of a flooded gully in Dedham early Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, he said. Troopers responded to a reported rollover crash on Interstate 95 northbound at the University Avenue exit at 4:20 a.m., Procopio said in a statement. A Toyota RAV4 flipped over on the infield between the roadway and the ramp and landed upside down in several feet of water, Procopio said. Multiple troopers entered the gully and pulled two males from the car, which was completely underwater, the statement said. Then, they performed emergency medical aid in an attempt to save their lives. State Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to go off the road, Procopio said.





MARBLEHEAD

4-year-old child injured in fall from window

A young child was seriously injured after falling from a second-floor window in Marblehead Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a child falling out of a window around 10:30 p.m. and arrived to find that a 4-year-old from Marblehead had fallen and was injured, the department said in a statement Saturday. They immediately performed first aid on the child. Marblehead Fire Department and EMS crews arrived shortly after. The child, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police. State Police and Marblehead police detectives are investigating.





SAUGUS

Box truck bursts into flames after rollover crash

A 36-year-old woman from Waltham and a 33-year-old man from Haverhill were seriously injured early Saturday morning after a box truck that the woman was driving rolled over and erupted in flames on Route 1 in Saugus. Police responded to the crash on Route 1 South, near a CVS north of Main Street in Saugus at 5:18 a.m., State Police said in a statement. The truck burst into flames shortly after the crash, and emergency responders pulled the man and woman out of the vehicle, police said. Both were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. A “large amount” of fuel spilled into the parking lot of a nearby CVS, with fire officials assisting in the cleanup. Environmental Protection officials went to the scene to assess any hazards caused by the fuel, according to State Police. Officials say the vehicle that crashed is a 2016 Toyota box truck that is owned and registered by Chubby Fish Inc., a Maine buyer and exporter of bluefin tuna. The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

DRACUT

Boy suffers serious injuries in rollover crash

A boy suffered serious injuries, and two girls were also hurt, after they were involved in a rollover crash in Dracut early Saturday morning, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of Lakeview and Doyle avenues around 2:30 a.m., Dracut police said in a statement. When emergency responders arrived, they found a badly damaged utility pole and a vehicle that had rolled onto its side. A male juvenile, who is believed to have been the driver, was found lying in the roadway with significant trauma, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A girl was pulled from the vehicle, and a second girl was also found leaning against the vehicle, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages and identities were not released. The crash is under investigation, police said.

MONTPELIER

Vermont State Colleges to require vaccinations

The 3,000 students on the residential campuses of the Vermont State Colleges will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The executive committee of the Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees voted Thursday to require the vaccines for students at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. Students who are studying online only and will not be on campus will be exempted. The decision will not apply to the Community College of Vermont. Exemptions are also permitted for health and religious reasons. The system had previously said the COVID-19 vaccinations would not be required until at least one of the vaccines now in use has received full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. But a jump in cases caused by the so-called Delta variant caused the system to alter course. The resolution passed by the committee says a significant percentage of state college students are from an age group that is less likely to be vaccinated. Earlier this month the University of Vermont imposed a similar vaccine requirement. (AP)