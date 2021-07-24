One dead, one seriously injured in Dedham crash; troopers enter water to try and save occupants in submerged vehicle

State Troopers pulled two people trapped in an overturned submerged car out of a flooded gully in Dedham early Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, he said.
Troopers responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 northbound at the University Avenue exit at 4:20 a.m, Procopio said in a statement.
A Toyota RAV4 flipped over on the infield between the roadway and the ramp and landed upside down in several feet of water, Procopio said.
Multiple troopers entered the gully and pulled two males from the car, which was completely under water, the statement said. Then, they performed emergency medical aid in an attempt to save the two male’s lives.
State Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to go off the road, Procopio said.
No further information was immediately available.
