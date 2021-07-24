One dead, one seriously injured in Dedham crash; troopers enter water to try and save occupants in submerged vehicle

State Troopers pulled two people trapped in an overturned submerged car out of a flooded gully in Dedham early Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, he said.

Troopers responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 northbound at the University Avenue exit at 4:20 a.m, Procopio said in a statement.