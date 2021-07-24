State Police search for suspects following chase, crash in Billerica

State Police were searching for suspects Saturday evening following a car chase and crash in Billerica, officials said.
State Police were chasing a white Ford Escape on Route 3 North but stopped once it exited onto Concord Road in Billerica, department spokesman David Procopio said Saturday evening.
The SUV was found with no one inside shortly after it crashed outside 18 French St., Procopio said.
State troopers, K-9 units, and the State Police Air Wing helicopter unit were searching for the suspects, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.