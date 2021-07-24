Vermont State Colleges to require COVID vaccines of students

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The 3,000 students on the residential campuses of the Vermont State Colleges will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

The executive committee of the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees voted Thursday to require the vaccines for students at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.

Students who are studying online only and will not be on campus will be exempted. The decision will not apply to the Community College of Vermont.