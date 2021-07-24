Andy Murray, Ash Barty both out of Olympic tennis singles

TOKYO — Two-time defending champion Andy Murray withdrew from the singles tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday because of a right quad strain, hours before women’s Wimbledon champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty was beaten in her Olympic singles debut.

Murray made the decision shortly ahead of his scheduled opener against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Center Court. He remained in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury. Murray and Salisbury beat the second-seeded French team of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe,” Murray said.