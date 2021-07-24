fb-pixel Skip to main content
OLYMPICS

Andy Murray, Ash Barty both out of Olympic tennis singles

By The Associated PressUpdated July 24, 2021, 51 minutes ago
Australian Ashleigh Barty couldn't handle the heat, or Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, in her first Olympic singles match.
Australian Ashleigh Barty couldn't handle the heat, or Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, in her first Olympic singles match.Clive Brunskill/Getty

TOKYO — Two-time defending champion Andy Murray withdrew from the singles tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday because of a right quad strain, hours before women’s Wimbledon champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty was beaten in her Olympic singles debut.

Murray made the decision shortly ahead of his scheduled opener against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Center Court. He remained in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury. Murray and Salisbury beat the second-seeded French team of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe,” Murray said.

Advertisement

Andy Murray pulled out of the singles tournament in Tokyo, but remains in the doubles with Joe Salisbury of Team Great Britain.
Andy Murray pulled out of the singles tournament in Tokyo, but remains in the doubles with Joe Salisbury of Team Great Britain.Adam Pretty/Getty

It’s the latest setback for the 34-year-old Murray after only recently returning to the tour from a three-month absence because of a groin problem. He has also had serious issues with a bad hip that wound up requiring two operations.

Murray has a total of three Olympic medals. He also won a silver in mixed doubles at the 2012 London Games with Laura Robson.

Max Purcell of Australia will play Auger-Aliassime instead.

Barty, meanwhile, was upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.

The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.

Boston Globe video