Andy Murray, Ash Barty both out of Olympic tennis singles

TOKYO — Two-time defending champion Andy Murray withdrew from the singles tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday because of a right quad strain, hours before women’s Wimbledon champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty was beaten in her Olympic singles debut.
Murray made the decision shortly ahead of his scheduled opener against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Center Court. He remained in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury. Murray and Salisbury beat the second-seeded French team of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.
“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe,” Murray said.
Advertisement
It’s the latest setback for the 34-year-old Murray after only recently returning to the tour from a three-month absence because of a groin problem. He has also had serious issues with a bad hip that wound up requiring two operations.
Murray has a total of three Olympic medals. He also won a silver in mixed doubles at the 2012 London Games with Laura Robson.
Max Purcell of Australia will play Auger-Aliassime instead.
MAJOR UPSET.— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2021
Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo knocks off the World No. 1, Australia's Ash Barty in the first round. #TokyoOlympics
📺: Olympic Channel
NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/xqmPSz7ar8
Barty, meanwhile, was upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.
The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.