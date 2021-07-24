Bruins must center their attention on pivots

Without a No. 2 center behind Patrice Bergeron , this team’s ability to contend would be in serious doubt. Longtime pivot David Krejci , 35, remained mysterious about his plans, which could include retirement from the NHL, finishing his career in his native Czech Republic, or returning on a short-term deal. He had not informed the Bruins of his intentions entering the draft, which began Friday night.

The Bruins’ most pressing order of business entering the weekend concerned their second-line forwards and their second defense pair.

When asked if Krejci’s indecision put him in a bind, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney shook his head.

“We have guys that can step into roles,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll address needs and throughout our lineup, certainly explore options to have. We’re going to have to find a way to spread things around if David makes a decision otherwise, but that hasn’t been the indication. We’re hopeful that he’ll come back.”

Lest they give Charlie Coyle and his rehabbing knee and 22-year-old Jack Studnicka the middle-six center jobs, the Bruins were rumored to be weighing a trade for Arizona’s Christian Dvorak, the 25-year-old who has been filling as the Coyotes’ No. 1 center In Boston, Dvorak ($4.45 million cap hit through 2025) would reunite with newly extended Bruin Taylor Hall, who had a brief run in the desert two seasons ago.

The free agent market is light on centers this year, so a trade appears to be the most sensible path to filling the middle — assuming this is the end of the Krejci-Hall connection.

There’s no shortage of defensemen on the UFA market, which should help the Bruins fill their left-side needs. Could they outbid the Islanders, Avalanche, Stars, and Panthers for Ryan Suter, the 36-year-old veteran bought out by the Wild? Suter still has plenty of game and would fit in well next to Charlie McAvoy or Brandon Carlo.

Suter never quite lived up to the 13-year, $98 million ticket he signed with Minnesota in 2012. The buyouts of him and Zach Parise, who signed and was bought on in lockstep with Suter, will cost the Wild some $12 million-$14 million against the cap from the fall of 2022 to summer of 2025. Not the Bruins’ problem, and it could help persuade Suter to take a deal in Boston that lands around the $4 million-$5 million range.

Another defender, Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt, could be a trade option. Schmidt makes $5.95 million per season, which the Bruins may not want to pay in full, but he has skating and puck-moving talent that could play nicely in Boston. It didn’t work with the Canucks for Schmidt last season, following his move from Vegas.

Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt could be a trade option for a Bruins team that could use some help on the back end. Rich Lam/Associated Press

When on his game, Schmidt provides quality even-strength minutes, contributes on the penalty kill, and brings a heavy one-timer on the power play.

There are other teams expected to be much more active once the opening bell rings on the market. Such as:

▪ Seattle, we think. Entering the expansion draft, the Kraken reportedly asked for the moon in return if they were to take on other teams’ bad contracts. So, they were left with a ton of cap space ($30 million as of Thursday evening). They could sign top UFAs Dougie Hamilton and Gabriel Landeskog and make a run in a weak Pacific Division. Anaheim, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Vancouver were four of the bottom eight teams in the league last season.

The Kraken could make their big splash next season, when centers such as Tomas Hertl, Mika Zibanejad, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Sean Couturier could be available. We think Brayden Point and Aleksander Barkov will stay in the state of Florida, but you never know.

Or, Seattle could purposefully stay near the cap floor, hoping for a shot at future No. 1 overall candidates Shane Wright (2022) and Connor Bedard (2023). This year’s group was considered by some prominent analysts to be a weak draft class. I’m not so sure — scouts and team personnel keep telling me this is a difficult group to assess, given how player development was hampered by the pandemic. But everyone seems to agree the next two classes are stronger than this one. Not a bad spot to be, so high in the draft.

The Kraken look built to win a lot of low-scoring games, with strong (albeit unproven) netminding and a gigantic defense. Adding the shot-happy Hamilton, who was an excellent fit next to Seattle draftee Mark Giordano during their years in Calgary, would be a perfect fit with a group of gritty, puck-hunting forwards. You’d see so many rebound putbacks, you’d think the SuperSonics had returned.

A seismic move that almost surely will not happen: Seattle sends an offer sheet for RFA Elias Pettersson north to cap-strapped Vancouver, to make their new rivals sweat. Offer sheets are rare as comets, but boy, that’d be fun. The compensation for an offer sheet of approximately $8.7 million to $10.9 million is two first-round picks, a second, and a third. For a star No. 1 center, that’s worth it.

▪ Minnesota needs a top-line center, and it does appear Jack Eichel is a desired trade target. But GM Bill Guerin has more immediate issues, such as the fact star-in-the-making Kirill Kaprizov reportedly wants a short-term deal (that would bring him to the UFA market in 2024), rather than an eight-year deal worth in the $8 million-to-$9 million range.

To get Kaprizov an elite pivot, would the Wild surrender top prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi, along with a couple of first-rounders? It had to hurt to see Sam Reinhart, Eichel’s pal in Buffalo and an RFA, get traded to Florida on Friday night. He was a prime target.

▪ Carolina, with zero goalies under contract entering the weekend, will be shopping that aisle. The Hurricanes are in win-now mode, but it made little sense to see GM Don Waddell ship Alex Nedeljkovic, ostensibly his goalie of the future, to Detroit for next to nothing (a third-round pick and UFA rights to Jonathan Bernier). The Hurricanes reportedly low-balled the restricted Nedeljkovic, who immediately signed with Steve Yzerman’s outfit for two years at $3 million per.

It’s hard to make heads or tails of the Hurricanes’ plan for Nedeljkovic, whom they took in the second round (37th overall) in 2014. They developed him in the minors for four seasons, while getting so-so varsity work from the likes of Petr Mrazek (good when healthy), Curtis McElhinney, and James Reimer, and saw their prospect earn All-Rookie and Calder finalist recognition. Rather than engage in arbitration, they cut bait.

Frederik Andersen makes a lot of sense as a replacement. Will the Hurricanes reach into Philipp Grubauer territory, with Andrei Svechnikov (RFA) on the way to a megadeal?

▪ St. Louis knows it needs some offensive help, particularly with UFAs Jaden Schwartz and Mike Hoffman testing the market. Friday’s move to add Pavel Buchnevich, who could take over for Vladimir Tarasenko atop the No. 1 line, may take them out of the Landeskog bidding unless they find a new home for the disgruntled Tarasenko. Best-case scenario for the Blues: Tarasenko bounces back from his shoulder issues and soldiers on, giving the Blues a boost in the top six.

FINDING A FIT

Garland one to keep an eye on

After the Blackhawks signed Seth Jones to an eight-year, $76 million contract, Charlie McAvoy (pictured) could be in for a massive deal when his current contract expires next summer. Adam Glanzman/Getty

A few extra Bruins-related thoughts:

▪ The Bruins didn’t wind up with Conor Garland, the Scituate-bred right wing, but they avoided taking on the Oliver Ekman-Larsson reclamation project when the pair was shipped to Vancouver for $12 million of bad contracts (including ex-Bruin Loui Eriksson).

Garland, who scored at a 20-goal, 65-point pace and was a one-man attack for the Coyotes, didn’t sound chagrined over leaving Arizona.

“Everybody knows what’s gone on here,” Garland, who is an RFA, told reporters. “We haven’t heard anything from the team since maybe three days after the season ended when they asked for our offer. It’s been a while waiting for that. You just want to go where you’re wanted.”

If the Bruins were ever to offer-sheet someone, Garland ($775,000 last season) would be a prime candidate.

▪ If Seth Jones, who signed an eight-year, $76 million deal with Chicago after Friday’s blockbuster deal, is making $9.5 million against the cap, what is Charlie McAvoy going to earn when his deal expires next summer?

▪ The first Bruins games at Florida (Oct. 27), Toronto (Nov. 6), Montreal (Dec. 18), and Tampa Bay (Jan. 8) were immediately circled when the schedule came out Thursday. But assuming the NHL goes to Beijing and the slate remains unchanged, the best road trip of the season for those itching to travel is the post-Olympics Seattle swing. The Bruins will make their first appearance in Seattle Feb. 24 before heading to San Jose (Feb. 26), Los Angeles (Feb. 28), Anaheim (March 1), and Las Vegas (March 3).

▪ Tuukka Rask, scheduled to undergo surgery around Aug. 1, might spend some of the season on long-term injured reserve. The netminder also might spend some of his free time doing book appearances with pal Shawn Thornton. Rask has written the foreword for Thornton’s upcoming book, “Fighting My Way to the Top,” with Bruins broadcaster Dale Arnold. The book will be out in October.

ETC.

League shows support for Prokop

Predators prospect Luke Prokop came out as gay last week, to significant support around the league. Candice Ward/Associated Press

Nashville, which shipped Ryan Ellis to Philadelphia this past week, has enjoyed riches on defense for years. The next crop includes Luke Prokop, their 2020 third-round pick. Prokop, 19, is a big (6 feet 4 inches, 218 pounds), smooth-skating, right-shot defenseman, and an assistant captain for WHL Calgary.

He is also gay, as he revealed this past week. In doing so, he lifted a weight from his shoulders, and provided hope for others who don’t feel free to live their lives freely.

“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out,” said Prokop, who would be the first openly gay active NHLer if he made the Predators’ roster, in a statement. “From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.”

It was heartening to see the hockey world overwhelmingly support him, from commissioner Gary Bettman to future Predators teammates to USA Hockey, which, like the NHL, spent time replying to online commenters who didn’t understand why this is a big deal.

“LGBTQ players, coaches, and staff can only perform at their absolute best if they live their lives as their full and true selves,” Bettman said.

The league, taking a lead role in the story, donated $100,000 to causes near Prokop’s heart. For the last few years, it’s become clear that if an NHL player made such a leap, the league would support him. It appears that will be the case.

Canadiens missed with this pick

A first round of the draft that included few major surprises, with Owen Power (Buffalo), Matty Beniers (Seattle), and Mason McTavish (Anaheim) going 1-2-3, had a stunning finish.

At 31, Montreal selected Logan Mailloux, a 6-3 defenseman with the OHL’s London Knights. In what is surely a draft first, Mailloux publicly asked all 32 teams to not consider selecting him in 2021, after he was charged with a crime of a sexual nature in Sweden.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin drafted him anyway, the team saying in a statement it was offering a second chance for a “promising player” who “understands the impact of his actions.”

Mailloux last year was convicted of a sex crime while on loan to a third-division Swedish team, SK Lejon, when he was fined by police for showing a photo to his teammates via Snapchat that showed him and a woman engaging in a sexual act. The act was consensual, but the photo was not. After the woman went to police, Mailloux was charged with invasion of privacy and defamation, and reportedly fined $1,650.

The victim, 18, told The Athletic she did not forgive Mailloux. “I do not think that Logan has understood the seriousness of his behavior,” the woman wrote in an e-mail. “All I wanted was a heartfelt apology.”

In renouncing his draft wishes, Mailloux said he hadn’t “demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn [the] privilege,” and if he were drafted, he “would want a fan base to be proud to welcome me to their organization.” He said he wanted to work on himself this year, and have a second chance to be drafted in 2022.

The tone-deaf Canadiens should have let him earn that, and more importantly, let the victim and her family heal, rather than reward his athletic talent.

Loose pucks

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is betting on the team's current core to deliver success. Nathan Denette/Associated Press

Toronto GM Kyle Dubas is ride-or-die with his expensive core, which blew a 3-1 first-round lead to Montreal, as he tries to end the league’s longest stretch without a series win (2004). “For better or worse, I believe in this group and I believe that they are going to get it done,” Dubas said. “I’m willing to bet everything on them.” No question Dubas’s future will be short if the Leafs don’t seriously challenge for a Stanley Cup. The loss of hard-driving forward Zach Hyman to Edmonton will sting . . . Good news and bad news in Montreal: Left winger Jonathan Drouin, who left the team in April for personal reasons, is feeling better and expects to return for camp, but captain Shea Weber’s career might be over. Weber, 36 next month, is dealing with ankle, foot, knee, and thumb injuries, GM Marc Bergevin said, and won’t play next season, if ever again . . . Chicago GM Stan Bowman made his first comments about the ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich, saying he does not “condone or tolerate harassment or assault of any type.” He declined to say whether the results of the investigation would be made public . . . The undrafted Barclay Goodrow, who earned a pair of rings in Tampa, scored a six-year, $21.85 million deal from the Rangers. That $3.642 million cap hit is hefty for a defensive winger, but as long as your favorite team isn’t the one paying it, it’s worth celebrating . . . Washington, still hoping to re-sign Alex Ovechkin, is sure to trade Evgeny Kuznetsov. Would his former GM, George McPhee, bring him to Vegas as the No. 1 center? McPhee seems to enjoy swinging big . . . That was Dorchester native Chanel Keenan, the Kraken’s intersectional consultant, who appeared on Wednesday’s expansion draft broadcast. Keenan, a 22-year-old UMass grad, has been a vocal advocate for those with disabilities . . . From Lindsay Eastwood, second-year defender with NWHL’s Toronto Six: “I played road hockey with the neighborhood kids yesterday and told them I play in the NWHL. One little guy goes, ‘Wait, I thought girls played in the NHL,’ just so dang innocently. Really nice to see that these young lads don’t see any gender barriers and believe women can excel in professional sport. Anyways, they asked if they could knock on my door after 5 today when I’m done work to play with them again.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.