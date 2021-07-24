Bruins select Oshawa Generals center Brett Harrison in third round of NHL Draft

The Bruins made Brett Harrison, a 6-foot-2-inch center who played the 2019-20 season with OHL Oshawa, their second pick of the NHL Draft early Saturday afternoon.

Harrison, who played but a handful of games in Finland this past season, in part due to COVID-19 disruption across the hockey world, was selected in the third round, No. 85, the first of six picks the Bruins were slated to make on Day 2 of the draft.

Harrison, who grew up in the Kingston, Ontario, area, played for Team Canada in this past season’s World Junior Championship and logged a 2-0—2 line in seven games.