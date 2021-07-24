Bruins select Oshawa Generals center Brett Harrison in third round of NHL Draft

The Bruins made Brett Harrison, a 6-foot-2-inch center who played the 2019-20 season with OHL Oshawa, their second pick of the NHL Draft early Saturday afternoon.
Harrison, who played but a handful of games in Finland this past season, in part due to COVID-19 disruption across the hockey world, was selected in the third round, No. 85, the first of six picks the Bruins were slated to make on Day 2 of the draft.
Harrison, who grew up in the Kingston, Ontario, area, played for Team Canada in this past season’s World Junior Championship and logged a 2-0—2 line in seven games.
Advertisement
In his most recent junior season, with the Oshawa Generals, Harrison ranked sixth in team scoring (21-16—37 in 58 games). Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka also played with the Generals, the same franchise where the legendary Bobby Orr played junior.
On Friday, the Bruins made Swedish right winger Fabian Lysell their first pick, No. 21 overall.
Harrison and Lysell are expected to be at the club’s development camp in Brighton Aug. 2-6.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.