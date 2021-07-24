fb-pixel Skip to main content
OLYMPICS

Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

By Staff ReportUpdated July 24, 2021, 22 minutes ago
Bryson DeChambeau made headlines at the Open Championship for his gripes about his equipment, but still managed to tie for 33rd in the year's final major.
Bryson DeChambeau made headlines at the Open Championship for his gripes about his equipment, but still managed to tie for 33rd in the year's final major.Andrew Redington/Getty

Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced on Saturday night, the latest setback for the polarizing major champion.

The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed was announced as DeChambeau’s replacement, joining Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele as Americans in the men’s Olympic event, which begins Thursday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion and tied for 33rd in the just-completed Open Championship won by Morikawa, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Advertisement

Reed, nicknamed “Captain America” for his performance and theatrics in the biannual Ryder Cup, was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo.

Boston Globe video