Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced on Saturday night, the latest setback for the polarizing major champion.

The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed was announced as DeChambeau’s replacement, joining Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele as Americans in the men’s Olympic event, which begins Thursday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.