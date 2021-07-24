Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced on Saturday night, the latest setback for the polarizing major champion.
The 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed was announced as DeChambeau’s replacement, joining Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele as Americans in the men’s Olympic event, which begins Thursday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.
DeChambeau, last year’s U.S. Open champion and tied for 33rd in the just-completed Open Championship won by Morikawa, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”
Reed, nicknamed “Captain America” for his performance and theatrics in the biannual Ryder Cup, was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo.